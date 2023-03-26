Iconic game show Deal or No Deal is making a comeback with Stephen Mulhern as host, it has been confirmed.

The sealed box show began in 2005 and ran for 11 years on Channel 4.

It was presented by host Noel Edmonds and became a smash hit for the channel before it was axed in 2016 amid falling ratings.

But now it is making a major comeback on ITV with a brand-new host.

Stephen Mulhern is hosting the revived Deal or No Deal (Credit: YouTube)

Deal Or No Deal confirmed with Stephen Mulhern hosting

ITV has confirmed it is bringing the show back with new presenter Stephen Mulhern at the helm.

It will see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition.

Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money.

Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the Banker to accept an offer for their box.

As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher.

But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

Host Stephen, who is taking over from Noel Edmonds, said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home.

“It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”

Noel Edmonds was the show’s original host (Credit: YouTube)

‘Thrilled’

Tamara Gilder, Joint Managing Director for Remarkable Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal or No Deal back.

“It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment commissioning at ITV added: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family.

“Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

Casting is now open and people who are interested in applying can do so via dealornodeal.co.uk

