Deal or No Deal set to return with Stephen Mulhern as new host?

Deal or No Deal looks set for a TV comeback – with none other than Stephen Mulhern at the helm, it’s been claimed.

Reports suggest that Stephen has already filmed two pilot episodes of the series, which was originally hosted by Noel Edmonds.

However, with claims that 20 shows have now been ordered, it’s said ITV wants to snap up Stephen for a “fresh feel”.

Has fan-favourite Stephen Mulhern landed the hosting role on the reboot? (Credit: Splash News)

Deal or No Deal returning – without Noel Edmonds?

According to the Mirror, ITV has ordered a reboot of the Channel 4 series.

It ran with Noel Edmonds as host between 2005 and 2016, but it appears he won’t be back.

There was also an American version, with Meghan Markle appearing as one of the early Deal or No Deal box girls back in the day.

Whether she’ll make a comeback for the new UK version remains to be seen…

However, it’s said that it’ll run across a month during the daytime later this year.

Stephen would ‘love’ to host it

Last month, Stephen broke his silence on the reported reboot and said he’d “love” to host it.

He revealed: “Are they talking about it? The answer is yes.

“Would I love to host it? Yes, without fail. It’s one of the best game shows ever created,” he then declared.

Stephen’s pilot shows have said to have gone down a treat, and it’s not thought the show will be updated ahead of its return.

A source claimed: “Deal or No Deal is such a strong format you don’t want to go fiddling with it.

“It’s pretty much the same. The boxes are back, the banker is back and the 22 players.

“The only difference is Stephen, which gives it a fresh feel,” they then added.

Noel Edmonds was the show’s original host but it seems he won’t be back (Credit: YouTube)

How does the show work?

In the game, 22 people start with a box worth amounts ranging from 1p up to £250,000.

Then, one person is picked to play and eliminates the boxes one by one.

They have to outwit an anonymous banker – who was contacted on the phone by Noel Edmonds – trying to buy their box and win the sum left in the final box they open.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

