I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith has been blasted by fans over her appearance after she arrived in South Africa.

The TV nutritionist, 63, is currently taking part in the spin-off series, which follows a group of previous campmates taking on trials. But Gillian, who appeared in the 2010 series, has been causing a stir amongst fans with her hairstyle.

Gillian McKeith first appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Gillian’s hair makeover ahead of South Africa spin-off

Taking to Twitter, many fans have expressed their confusion over Gillian’s braids.

One person said: “Considering penning a complaint to Ofcom about Gillian McKeith’s hair #ImACeleb.”

Considering penning a complaint to Ofcom about Gillian McKeith’s hair.

A second wrote: “Oh dear! Whoever thought that putting Gillian McKeith‘s hair into braids was a good look should step back into the 70s #imaceleb.” “What on earth is Gillian mckeith’s hair #ImACeleb,” another added. And a fourth user tweeted: “Ermmmm Gillian Mckeith still has her holiday hair…. But seriously are we okay with this?!”

Another said: “Gillian’s hair is killing me!” “What inspired Gillian to have this hair style please?” asked another. “That hair on Gillian is just wrong,” said another.

Gillian McKeith wore braids to protect herself from tick bites (Credit: ITV)

Gillian explains reason for divisive hairstyle

Before re-entering the jungle, Gillian explained that during her last I’m A Celebrity appearance, she got bitten by a tick under her hair. Therefore, she wanted to make sure her hair was in a style that didn’t let insects through.

She told Mail Online: “I was bitten by a tick back in 2010. I have quite thick hair and it burrowed under my hair at the neck, so I thought, I’m not doing that again. The tick bite was very painful. It stuck its pincer into my neck under the hair. It was like being sliced with a razor sharp knife.”

She added: “Thank goodness for Medic Bob – my saviour. But I didn’t want to risk being attacked by a tick again, so I thought I’m going to put my hair in plaits.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder to ‘lose his cool’ and quit the show over Gillian McKeith’s arrival?

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.