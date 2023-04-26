Gillian McKeith in a hat on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith has been blasted by fans over her appearance after she arrived in South Africa.

The TV nutritionist, 63, is currently taking part in the spin-off series, which follows a group of previous campmates taking on trials. But Gillian, who appeared in the 2010 series, has been causing a stir amongst fans with her hairstyle.

Gillian Mckeith on I'm A Celebrity
Gillian McKeith first appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Gillian’s hair makeover ahead of South Africa spin-off

Taking to Twitter, many fans have expressed their confusion over Gillian’s braids.

One person said: “Considering penning a complaint to Ofcom about Gillian McKeith’s hair #ImACeleb.”

Considering penning a complaint to Ofcom about Gillian McKeith’s hair.

A second wrote: “Oh dear! Whoever thought that putting Gillian McKeith‘s hair into braids was a good look should step back into the 70s #imaceleb.” What on earth is Gillian mckeith’s hair #ImACeleb,” another added. And a fourth user tweeted: “Ermmmm Gillian Mckeith still has her holiday hair…. But seriously are we okay with this?!”

Another said: “Gillian’s hair is killing me!” “What inspired Gillian to have this hair style please?” asked another. “That hair on Gillian is just wrong,” said another.

Gillian McKeith on I'm A Celebrity
Gillian McKeith wore braids to protect herself from tick bites (Credit: ITV)

Gillian explains reason for divisive hairstyle

Before re-entering the jungle, Gillian explained that during her last I’m A Celebrity appearance, she got bitten by a tick under her hair. Therefore, she wanted to make sure her hair was in a style that didn’t let insects through.

She told Mail Online: “I was bitten by a tick back in 2010. I have quite thick hair and it burrowed under my hair at the neck, so I thought, I’m not doing that again. The tick bite was very painful. It stuck its pincer into my neck under the hair. It was like being sliced with a razor sharp knife.”

She added: “Thank goodness for Medic Bob – my saviour. But I didn’t want to risk being attacked by a tick again, so I thought I’m going to put my hair in plaits.”

