I’m A Celebrity viewers call out Scarlette over ‘two-faced’ comments about Charlene White

TV presenter and I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has been criticised by viewers over her recent comments regarding fellow contestant Charlene White.

On the show last week, tensions rose between the campmates after Loose Women star Charlene took charge in the kitchen.

Two of her biggest critics were pop icon Boy George and Scarlette. Boy George dubbed Charlene as “controlling”.

Meanwhile, Scarlette complained about the presenters’ manner, saying: “This camp, aka ‘Charlene’s kitchen’ you do what she says, when she says it, get it right.”

Scarlette and Charlene

However, last night’s episode saw Charlene become the camp’s deputy leader after being picked by leader Matt Hancock.

The news means that Charlene and Matt are exempt from camp duties and Scarlette admitted to Babatunde: “Are they allowed to do anything because we can’t cook without Charlene not going to lie.”

Viewers branded Scarlette’s comments “two-faced” – noting that the presenter had previously complained about Charlene taking over cooking duty.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Not Scarlette complaining Charlene was doing all the cooking on the beginning. Now she’s been given cooking duties, she’s saying ‘we can’t cook without Charlene’.”

Another echoed their frustration: “Scarlette was moaning that Charlene was doing all the cooking. Now she’s saying they can’t cook without Charlene.”

A third tweeted: “Scarlette is two-faced. ‘Cant cook without Charlene’? You was whinging about her cooking all the time a few days ago.”

Scarlette on I’m A Celeb

In last Tuesday’s episode, Scarlette found herself face-to-face with her biggest fear when the contestants came across a huge Hunstman spider.

Former rugby star Mike Tindall saved the day by removing the insect, but Scarlette was left shaken by the encounter.

She was later seen crying, and was calmed down by Charlene.

Scarlette emphasised that the “over reaction” was due to a phobia, but viewers did not hold back their criticism.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Is Scarlette really reacting like that over that spider. She’s got no chance if she’s doing a trial with them in.”

Another added: “Sorry Scarlette you just showed your weakness so the next spider trial will be yours.”

‘Super competitive’ Scarlette could be the one to beat

In an interview with The Sun about her appearance in the jungle, the presenter branded herself as “super competitive”.

Scarlette said: “I am super competitive. I have got two brothers and they are both older so I have always had to compete for the limelight and being the only girl.

“I am really looking forward to getting stuck in with whatever it is I might have to get stuck in with. You have got to be in it to win it, but I think it is more the experience, making new friends, new family and just enjoying something that not many people really get the chance to do.”

