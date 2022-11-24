I’m A Celebrity odds: Who will leave tonight after most shocking ever elimination?

I’m A Celebrity odds are in on who the favourite is to leave the jungle tonight.

Last night’s show (November 23) saw comedian Babatunde Aleshe leave which many viewers didn’t agree with.

Many were devastated to see Babatunde go and insisted it should have been radio DJ Chris Moyles.

Babatunde Aleshe left the I’m A Celebrity jungle last night leaving viewers gutted (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds: Who is the favourite to leave the show tonight?

Well now, according to BonusCodeBets, Chris is the favourite to leave the Aussie jungle tonight (November 24).

Odds are placed at 4/7 for Chris to be eliminated tonight.

Chris is scared, doesn’t do trials and if he does them he is rubbish. He should have left before Baba.

Seann Walsh, meanwhile, has odds of 2/1 and Matt Hancock is placed at 6/1.

Towards the other end is Mike Tindall at 25/1, Owen Warner at 33/2 and Jill Scott at 40/1.

Chris Moyles is the bookies’ favourite to leave the jungle tonight ahead of the final (Credit: ITV)

Babatunde leaves jungle last night

It comes after viewers fumed over Babatunde’s elimination.

One person said on Twitter: “What?! Babatunde is out?? Am I on a different planet to everyone else? LOVED this guy, funny, warm and generous. So brave on the horrifying heights task!”

Another insisted: “Nah Baba’s been robbed.”

“Nooo, not Baba! Camp won’t be the same,” someone else tweeted.

Meanwhile, others insisted it should have been Chris after he annoyed many with his “useless” behaviour earlier in the show.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers thought Chris Moyles should have left instead of Babatunde (Credit: ITV)

One ranted: “Chris is scared, doesn’t do trials and if he does them he is rubbish. He should have left before Baba.”

“Chris should’ve gone,” another wrote. “Offers nothing. Genuinely confused with the voters this year.”

In addition, another tweeted: “It should’ve been Chris! Baba is a funny man, he’ll be missed.”

With the I’m A Celebrity final creeping up, many fans are sharing who they want to see win.

It seems there isn’t a clear winner this year as many want to see two stars in particular be crowned.

Who will win I’m A Celebrity?

Jill, Mike and Owen have won over viewers with their antics in the jungle.

So much so, that many viewers are predicting they’ll be the final three.

One person said: “It’s Jill, Mike and Owen in the final, it’s the most predictable one for years.”

Another added: “Blatantly obvious it is Jill, Mike & Owen are the final 3.”

“Mike, Jill, Owen final. Come on UK lets make it happen,” another begged.

BonusCodeBets has Jill as the favourite to win, with odds placed at 4/7.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 24), from 9pm.

