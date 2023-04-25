I’m A Celebrity returned to screens on Monday (April 24) with the first episode of an all-star series based in South Africa… and that means memes!

Social media users were rubbing their tweeting hands and cracking their knuckles with anticipation about the meme potential for this special run.

They were soon rewarded as celebrity contestants who have thrived in the jungle reality show before came together again. That’s because some of the famous faces couldn’t help but crack gags about ‘holes’ and ‘bushes’ as the first episode played out.

But with Gillian McKeith joining camp as a late entrant, and another challenge involving huge inflatable balls, the memes on Twitter went into overdrive… Here are viewers’ best memes from the opening episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa!

Ant and Dec gleefully await the tide of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa memes (Credit: ITV.com)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa memes

Fatima Whitbread, Helen Flanagan and Phil Tufnell being tasked to swing on giant balls way, way up in the air was a gift to the memers on Twitter.

And fans watching at home immediately noticed a similarity between the challenge and a task in another show with daft obstacle course features.

Those balls look similar to the ones on wipeout 😂😂😂😂😂

#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e1v7QYZjmd — Emma Sealey 🇯🇲❤🇯🇲 (@Emma1240) April 24, 2023

Fatima Whitbread gave a heroic effort (Credit: ITV.com)

Fatima’s efforts were particularly lauded, even if she a resemblance to a Spongebob meme was detected.

Fatima being zip lined to the big red balls #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XGtu51eQpY — Dan 🔰 (@Dee_Cee95x) April 24, 2023

Indeed, many felt Fatima was holding the challenge together…

… particularly as Helen seemed more preoccupied with faffing about with her helmet.

Fatima battles gravity tethering 4 giant balls 2000 feet in the air.

Helen battles wearing a helmet (on the ground)#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/cTJleCSfvW — Judge Jack Russell (@jackrussjudge) April 24, 2023

Gillian McKeith turns up in camp (Credit: ITV.com)

Gillian McKeith memes

Elsewhere, the set up and reveal for Gillian’s involvement saw memers outdo themselves (but be warned, profanity is sometimes present).

Viewers were tickled by hosts Ant and Dec’s duplicitousness…

@antanddec chatting to Shaun knowing fine well that Gillian was coming into camp like……😅#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/epHJfn9vNY — Chloe ‘What’sOn’ 📺🍸🧑‍🚀 (@ChloeWhatsOn) April 24, 2023

… And many were amused that Shaun Ryder never saw the twist that was coming…

Shaun: There are no knob heads

Gillian: You rang? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7Un8CyYlAt — Sam Farmer (@SamFarmer2) April 24, 2023

Shaun’s disbelief was evident for all to see. And his gobsmacked reactions will no doubt live on on social media for years to come…

Meanwhile, this very sweary clip involving Gemma Collins resurfaced…

And this meme hilariously illustrated how the notoriously unresilient Gillian may have reacted if she was part of the earlier giant balls challenge.

Gillian McKeith if there was leaves in one of the holes 🍃 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9ebJfwFHw3 — Fergalicious (@Jack_Fergie_19) April 24, 2023

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday April 25, at 9pm.

