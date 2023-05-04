Carol Vorderman’s sign of ‘aggravation’ in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp as her ‘switch’ in character revealed

Carol Vorderman is beginning to show signs of “aggravation” on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, a body language expert has claimed.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton discussed a “switch” he has noticed in Carol’s character. He believes the jungle may reveal a hidden side to the former Countdown star.

Carol has been one of the most popular contestants on the I’m A Celeb all-star spin-off. But could she have a hidden side?

Is Carol starting to get frustrated with her campmates? (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Body language expert Darren certainly seems to think so. The expert said that while Carol has played a nurturing role of “mum” to the rest of the group, her character may be beginning to “switch”.

We definitely saw a switch in her last night.

“Carol is seen as very much the matriarch in the group. She is a real mum figure and tries to be there for everyone. She appears to be a natural empath,” Darren said.

However he went on: “Despite playing the maternal role, Carol appeared to show a slight degree of aggravation during last night’s episode. You could see the frustration and impatience in her face as she discussed the camp duties. This was obvious in her body language when she rolled her eyes and tapped her fingers.”

Carol and Fatima clash with campmates

Darren’s comments refer to some tension that arose in camp yesterday (May 3). On last night’s installment of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, Carol and Fatima Whitbread were moaning to one another about their fellow celebrities not pulling their weight with the chores.

Carol and Fatima were seen moaning about their campmates (Credit: ITV)

Darren discussed how the pressure of jungle life is beginning to show a hidden side to the usually cheerful Carol.

You could see the frustration and impatience in her face.

“These types of situations ultimately show a true depth and a different side of people’s character traits, especially Carol who is normally portrayed as being super together and always happy,” he claimed. “However, we definitely saw a slight switch in her last night, which proved she is prone to getting frustrated, anxious and angry at certain times, just like the rest of us.”

