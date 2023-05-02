Carol Vorderman’s ‘gesture to Helen Flanagan following split from Scott Sinclair’ after pair ‘bonded’ on I’m A Celeb

Carol Vorderman has been a “mother figure” to Helen Flanagan following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair, reports claim.

Carol and Helen were campmates on the pre-filmed series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, where they can be seen forming a close bond.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair split

A source has now told OK! Magazine that this friendship has reportedly continued outside of the show, where Carol has been supporting Helen through her relationship breakdown.

Former Coronation Street star Helen first started dating Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair in 2009. The couple went on to have three children together and then got engaged in 2018. However they never ended up getting married, instead calling it quits last year.

Rumours that Helen and Scott had split began back in October when Helen was spotted without her engagement ring. The star confirmed that the rumours were true a few weeks later. It was reported at the time that they had already booked a wedding venue which they had to cancel.

Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan on I’m A Celeb

Someone who has helped Helen through her breakup is apparently Carol, Helen’s campmate on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

A source claimed to OK! magazine: “Helen told Carol on the show that she and Scott had split up, but asked her to keep it a secret.” The series which is currently airing was of course pre-filmed back in September.

The source went on to explain: “It really brought the two of them close together. And Carol had lots of advice for her on being a single parent.”

Helen sees Carol in a motherly role, and knows she can rely on her.

Viewers have enjoyed watching the pair become increasingly close on the show. They will be reassured to hear that they are apparently still friends, with Helen “relying” on Carol for relationship “advice”.

“They’ve remained good friends since filming ended and see each other regularly,” the source said. “Helen sees Carol in a motherly role, and knows she can rely on her for some words of wisdom if she’s having a tough day.”

