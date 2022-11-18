Friend of I’m A Celebrity star Boy George issues warning amid ‘underlying tension’ with campmate

A friend of I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has issued a warning amid his “underlying tension” with other campmates.

George, 61, has been competing in the brand new series of I’m A Celebrity and has become a key character in the jungle.

While he’s often seen laughing, singing and chanting, there have been moments when he’s been annoyed by his campmates.

Just recently, the singer wasn’t too happy when Scarlette Douglas brought up him being convicted of assault and false imprisonment in 2008.

He also took issue with Scarlette appearing to change the conversation when George was asking Matt Hancock about politics.

Boy George warning on I’m A Celebrity

However, George’s friend David Hodge, 56, has revealed that the star does not hold grudges.

But he warned that George “can have a temper”.

He told The Sun: “Scarlette keeps closing him down, doesn’t she? And he wouldn’t like that – who would?

“But he’s the type that will show it and say it but won’t hold it against them. As he would say, it would be a storm in a bra cup. When you’re with someone 24/7, you can love them to bits but they can still get on your nerves.”

He then added: “Like us all, George can have a temper. Put him in the wrong situation and he will defend himself. But Nuclear George is nothing to be scared off. I think he thinks it’s more scary than it actually is.”

George’s ‘tension’ with campmates

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke of the ‘tension’ between George and Scarlette.

He said: “Boy George still continues to be his own person and only does what he feels is appropriate and fits right within his value system. He also seems to have built quite a good friendship with Seann [Walsh].

“When the two were talking privately, Seann demonstrated signs of nervousness and insecurity, which Boy George went on to reassure him about. Boy George later appeared angry as he spoke about Scarlette.

He continued: “It was clear Boy George wanted to pursue his opinion during a conversation with Matt, however the politician refused to get into it and Scarlette backed him. Boy George definitely has some issues with Matt he is yet to resolve.

“During their conversation, Matt admitted to liking a debate but went on to lift his right shoulder slightly. This gesture indicated that Matt was uncomfortable about being asked questions and his shoulder shrug was a deceptive red flag.”

The expert also spoke about how George displayed signs of stress during his conversation with Scarlette.

Darren added: “Boy George appeared stressed and there was a clear shift in emotions as Scarlette quizzed him in the camp. As well as a triple blink, his posture completely changed as he brought his knees together and his hand came up to rest on his chin.

“These are clear defensive gestures or mechanisms, which made it apparent that he didn’t want to carry on the conversation. What you see is very much what you get when it comes to Boy George.

He went on to say: “While I don’t think there’s any love lost between Scarlette and Boy George, I can definitely sense some underlying tension. There is definitely an alliance forming between Seann and Boy George, they seem to have quite a good friendship. Boy George clearly trusts Seann within the camp.”

