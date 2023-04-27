I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers rinse Myleene Klass as she’s snubbed by ALL her campmates

I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers took to Twitter to Myleene Klass during last night’s show (Wednesday, April 26).

The 45-year-old was snubbed by ALL of her fellow campmates, and viewers seemed to find this hilarious.

Myleene is back on I’m A Celebrity! (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass back on I’m A Celebrity

Last night saw an I’m A Celebrity legend return to the show after 17 years away.

Myleene Klass, who first appeared on the show back in 2006, returned last night for a second stint on the programme.

Back in 2006, Myleene finished as runner-up behind Busted’s Matt Willis. However, she grabbed all the headlines thanks to her now iconic shower in a white bikini.

Speaking about that white bikini, Myleene said: “I spent $40 on it and when I came out, I auctioned it for £7,500.”

She was joined by fellow late arrivals Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment during last night’s programme.

The campmates had to pick between Andy, Myleene, and Toff (Credit: ITV)

Myleene snubbed by ALL I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmates

Upon hearing the news that they were being joined by three new campmates, the I’m A Celebrity stars were then given a choice.

They were only allowed to pick one of Toff, Myleene, and Andy to join them for dinner that night. However, to join them for dinner, the new star would have to take part in a task first.

The celebrities decided amongst themselves over who they’d want to do the task for them.

Speaking about Myleene, Jordan Banjo said: “I don’t know her.” Janice meanwhile, said: “She’s nice.”

“I know Myleene well,” Carol Vorderman said. “She is hardcore and she would try her best, I know that. And I love Myleene.”

However, when it came down to voting for who they wanted to join them, not a single campmate voted for Myleene.

Meanwhile, Toff was chosen to take part in the task.

Myleene wasn’t picked by anyone (Credit: ITV)

Viewers rinse Myleene

Viewers seemed to find it hilarious that not a single campmate had voted for Myleene. Many took to Twitter to rinse the star.

“Not one hand up for Myleene Klass. I wouldn’t want to be her watching this back. That’s a shame. Myleene is lovely,” one viewer tweeted.

“Not one vote for Myleene,” another wrote. “Noone puts their hand up for Myleene awksss,” a third said.

“Why did nobody vote for Myleene [crying emoji],” another asked.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, April 27) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

