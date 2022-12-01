I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White made a shock admission about Zara Tindall today (Thursday, December 1).

Charlene’s surprising comments came during her first show back on Loose Women this afternoon.

Charlene White talks I’m A Celebrity 2022

Today’s edition of Loose Women was Charlene’s first back since she left to appear on I’m A Celebrity last month.

During her big return to the show, Charlene spoke about her stint in the jungle.

She also spent some time discussing her bonding session with Mike Tindall‘s wife, Zara, once she left the jungle.

“I had so much fun,” she said of her time in the jungle.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she continued. “I don’t think there’ll ever be a chance in my life where I’ll be able to do this amount of ridiculous things I got to do.”

Carol McGiffin then told Charlene she should have won the show just for standing on the ledge during the premiere episode.

“I wouldn’t have done that to save my grandchildren, honestly,” Linda Robson quipped.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene talks Mike Tindall

Denise Welch then moved the conversation along to Zara.

“Are we going to be best friends with Zara and get invited to royal things because I was really hoping…because you said she’s lovely didn’t you,” she said.

“She’s lovely! And Mike was the daddy of the camp,” Charlene gushed. “We genuinely would not have survived without him.”

She then went on to say that no one was able to light the fire, apart from Mike.

Charlene on Zara

Charlene then went on to reveal that Mike and Zara hosted a “raucous” night out once the show was done.

“We had a very raucous night out on our final night with Mike and Zara, who arranged it for us,” she said.

“Zara is definitely one of us!” she gushed. “Do you think she’d come on here?” her fellow panelists asked.

“She’d have such a laugh if she come on here,” Charlene said about her new pala.

She then told a surprising story of how down-to-earth Zara was complaining that her feet were really sore because of having to wear high heels.

“‘She was like: ‘My feet are really sore, shall I go up to the hotel and get my trainers?! Nah, I’ll just go barefoot!’ and that’s what she did!

“She’s one of us, she’s brilliant!”

So do you think Zara would make a good addition to the Loose Women line-up?

It’s certainly something we’d love to see!

