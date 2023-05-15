OPINION: I’ve just watched I Kissed A Boy and it might just be the best reality show EVER

BBC Three’s new dating show I Kissed A Boy began last night, and I can’t give more of a glowing review other than it just might be the best reality show I’ve ever watched.

The dating show matches 10 single gay men into couples and, when they meet for the first time, they share a kiss and see if sparks fly. Filmed in Italy in a stunning Masseria, you might be thinking the show is just Love Island with gay men. And while the concept isn’t far off, the show is so much better than all the other reality shows that came before it.

Here’s what makes I Kissed A Boy the best reality series I’ve watched in a long time… if not ever!

I Kissed A Boy has 10 great contestants (Credit: BBC)

The contestants aren’t all models and social media stars

Okay well, a couple of them are. But out of all the dating series I’ve watched, especially in recent years, this show has the most “normal” contestants. On Love Island these days, everyone is either already a famous influencer or Danny Dyer’s daughter. On I Kissed A Boy, everyone is far more down-to-earth. There’s an engineer, a support worker and a couple of hospitality workers.

I think dating show hosts have peaked with Dannii Minogue. Everyone else should give up now.

Reality shows are supposed to reflect reality, and everyone on the show actually feels like a real person you can relate to. Another great aspect of the show is that everyone isn’t just from London or Essex. One contestant, Gareth, is from the small town of Kilkeel in Northern Ireland. Another contestant, Josh, grew up as a Mormon in rural Wales, and had his very first kiss on the show. The one Essex boy on the show, Bobski, is originally from Poland.

I think I Kissed A Boy does a great job at reflecting the whole of the UK with its contestants – something other reality series have failed at. Every contestant so far genuinely seems to be themselves – they’re not strategising or playing a character and it makes you actually root for the contestants for once.

Dannii Minogue has the best energy as host (Credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy review: You can’t get a better host than Dannii Minogue

Sorry, but I think dating show hosts have peaked with Dannii Minogue. Everyone else should give up now. We should clone Dannii and she can host them all. While my one complaint is that we could see more of Dannii on the show, she’s the perfect host for I Kissed A Boy.

As Dannii said herself: “I am so excited for I Kissed A Boy, because it is about time for a show like this.” Pop icon Dannii perfectly manages the energy of the boys, and is able to have good chemistry with the cast. When Dannii said: “I want you boys to have the best time,” it actually feels like she means it, and she was not just reading it off a cue card.

I hope this means we’ll see Dannii do more presenting work because this show wouldn’t be complete without her.

I Kissed A Boy is actually funny… but isn’t afraid to get emotional

If you’re a fan of reality TV, you’ll know you’re often laughing at the contestants, rather than laughing with them. I can’t remember the last time I watched a reality show where the contestants actually made me laugh for all the right reasons.

The contestants aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other and themselves and it’s really refreshing to see on reality TV. While it’s great that the show is actually funny, it’s even better that it actually manages some tear-jerking moments, too.

When Josh and Bobski discussed their coming out journeys, I welled up as they confessed the constant stress they felt while hiding their true selves. And two minutes later I was laughing as one contestant posed in ass-less chaps!

I Kissed A Boy isn’t without dramas and twists (Credit: BBC)

It wouldn’t be a reality show without some drama…

Let’s face it, you can’t have a reality show without a bit of drama and twists. And I Kissed A Boy doesn’t miss out on the messy drama. While some shows wait to build up the drama, I Kissed A Boy got into it straight away. A new bombshell, Mikey, entered the villa in the first episode and immediately shook up the show as Josh, paired with Bobski, took a fancy to him.

With the possibility of more twists and turns ahead, I honestly can’t wait for it all to kick off. When you want a bit of classic reality TV drama, I’m confident I Kissed A Boy is going to deliver.

If you’re already a fan of reality shows such as Love Island, I Kissed a Boy is a no-brainer for you. But if you aren’t, I’d still encourage you to give it a go, because I think you might find a new love…

I Kissed A Boy continues Monday, May 15 at 9pm on BBC Three. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

