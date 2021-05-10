What does Dannii Minogue do now and is Kylie’s famous sister still married?

Famous sisters Dannii Minogue and Kylie guest star on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Monday (May 10 2021), but is Dannii Minogue still married?

What does she do now and how old is she?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Aussie singer and actress.

Kylie and Dannii attending the funeral of music mogul Michael Gudinski in Melbourne (Credit: Splash)

Read more: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz divides GMB viewers with controversial Pride jokes

What is Dannii Minogue famous for?

Dannii is an Australian singer/songwriter and actor turned fashion designer.

She rose to fame as a child star on the Australian TV talent show Young Talent Time, and later bagged an acting role in Home and Away.

After chart-topping success with her debut studio album Love and Kisses in 1991, she went on to appear in musical stage shows including Grease and Notre-Dame de Paris.

Dannii has released five studio albums and achieved 13 consecutive number one dance singles in the UK.

Since 2007, Dannii has established herself as a talent show judge.

She appeared on The X Factor UK from 2007 to 2010, and Australia’s Got Talent between 2007 and 2012.

She’s also judged on Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model, The X Factor Australia and Let It Shine.

What does she do now?

Dannii now describes herself as a “proud mum, 5ft2 fashion designer [for QVC] and panellist on Masked Singer Australia”.

She is one of the current judges on The Masked Singer Australia.

She also has her own fashion range called Dannii Minogue Petites.

As a judge on The X Factor UK, but is Dannii Minogue married? (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Kylie Minogue ‘denies she is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons’ but who has she dated previously?

How old is she and is she younger or older than Kylie?

Danielle Jane Minogue was born on October 20 1971 in Melbourne, Australia.

She is currently 49 years old and will turn 50 in October 2021.

Dannii is younger than her sister Kylie, who is 52.

She is actually the youngest of three children.

Her older brother Brendan is a news cameraman in Australia.

Is Dannii Minogue married?

Dannii has been dating boyfriend Adrian Newman since 2014.

Alex is a songwriter, and Dannii likes to keep “super private” about their relationship.

She has previously said: “I have a beautiful boyfriend. I never say anything about him.

“We are super private. I am just in the perfect moment.

“Everything is good, in love, family and health.

“Everything is ticking the box. It’s the most beautiful bubble. I don’t want it to end.”

Before Adrian, Dannii dated English model and ex-professional rugby league player Kris Smith from 2008 to 2012.

Dannii and Kris welcomed a son together in 2010.

Ethan is now 11 years old.

In January 1994, Dannii married fellow Home and Away actor Julian McMahon.

However, they divorced in 1995.

In October 1999, she became engaged to 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, but their relationship ended in 2001.

In 2002, Dannii dated music producer and Bros bassist Craig Logan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danniiminogue (@danniiminogue)

Why did Dannii Minogue leave The X Factor?

Dannii appeared on The X Factor until 2010.

In 2011, she quit the UK and moved back to her native Australia after suffering “anxiety, depression and stress”.

She reportedly fell out with fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, and was romantically linked to Simon Cowell – something she denies.

By the time Dannii quit the judging panel in 2011, the singer and actress said she was “broken”.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, she said at the time: “There were a lot of people conspiring to make that happen and it brought a lot of people enjoyment to see me so under the pump.

“I get that it is a TV show; it is entertainment [and] there is quite a game involved with the business.

“But you have to be fair and it just got to the point where I was so unhappy.”

Dannii Minogue appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Monday May 10 2021 at 11.40pm on BBC One.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.