I Kissed A Boy has all the ingredients for success – an exciting new format with great dramatic twists, a wonderful cast of contestants you can actually root for, and an iconic host in Dannii Minogue – so why do we never see her?!

I think the BBC absolutely choose the right person to host the show with Dannii. The pop star has always been a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, donating the proceeds from her recent single to an LGBTQ+ helpline. She has a great personality as host and perfect chemistry with the contestants – so why is the BBC wasting her?

I Kissed A Boy has a perfect host with Dannii Minogue, so why do we barely see her? (Credit: BBC)

Why is I Kissed A Boy wasting Dannii Minogue?

With four episodes out so far, we’ve barely seen Dannii. I understand the show is ultimately about the contestants, but when you’ve got Dannii Minogue on your show, don’t forget about her!

It’s true that in other reality shows, you don’t tend to see the host super often. Previous hosts of Love Island haven’t been exactly running around the villa. In shows such as Big Brother, the host barely ever made it in the house! But the BBC is already changing the format with I Kissed A Boy. It’s the first show in the UK to feature an all-gay male cast. The kissing ceremony and early bombshell entries are exciting in the tired reality show format.

Dannii is great and really engaging as a host but there’s not enough of her.

So the BBC is already prepared to deviate from the format a bit. But the channel made a mistake by wasting Dannii Minogue. It feels like we’ve seen her for a maximum of five minutes in each hour-long episode. And I’m not the only one who feels this way. One person complained: “16 minutes in and there’s no Dannii!” Another viewer added: “Dannii is great and really engaging as a host but there’s not enough of her.”

Dannii barely features on the show (Credit: BBC)

Dannii led one of the best bits of the series so far

In episode three, Dannii led a “chemistry test” with the contestants. During the challenge, the contestants were asked a series of questions and had to split into “yass” or “pass” and it was one of the best bits of the series so far!

While the challenge started off with light-hearted questions, it got deeper and caused some drama between contestants. It made a lot of pairings confront if they were actually compatible, and caused a lot of development in the show. It shows how important Dannii is to the show. I hope it means we see more challenges and games led by her.

There’s no doubt that Dannii is the perfect host for I Kissed A Boy. As she said herself: “I Kissed A Boy is so important as the UK’s first gay dating show as there has to be something for everyone. Everyone wants to be seen on TV in real relationships.” She gets everything the show is about, and no doubt makes it even better.

It doesn’t happen that often that a show gets such a perfect match for a host. I think I Kissed A Boy has managed it. So with such a perfect fit, stop wasting her! Dear BBC, if the show returns for a second series, can we please see more Dannii?

