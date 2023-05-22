I Kissed A Boy viewers in tears as ‘brave’ star shares cancer diagnosis

I Kissed A Boy viewers admitted to breaking down in tears as one of the contestants on the BBC Three show opened up about his “scary” cancer diagnosis.

Late entry Mikey opened up to his fellow contestants about his experience with testicular cancer. Each year in the UK, around 2,300 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer. I Kissed A Boy viewers praised the reality series for featuring the “important” conversation, as Mikey encouraged viewers to check themselves for the signs of testicular cancer.

Mikey opened up about his cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy: Mikey opens up about ‘scary’ cancer diagonosis

Sharing the clip to social media, Mikey wrote: “Thank you to BBC Three for letting me share my story!” In the clip, Mikey told fellow contestants Gareth and Kallum: “A while ago, I found a lump down below, in my left ball. I left, left it, left it. Then I was getting pains and all that and went to the doctor. I had to get scans and all that, and they told me: ‘We need to test you for testicular cancer.’ I was like: ‘Yeah, cool’. But the only way for them to do that was actually to remove the testi.”

Mikey later found it he had cancer. He explained: “So, I got it removed and got it tested and it did actually come back as cancer. But you think, if I had just left that how far down the line would it have actually gone.”

He added: “When you get a scare you never actually think it’s going to happen to you. It’s still that mad thought of I’ve actually had cancer. God knows how long I’ve actually had it for. Life is precious, you’ve just got to go out and live the happiest, fullest life that you can. I think a lot of people take life for granted and just plod along. At the end of the day, life is short anyway. It can be even shorter in some circumstances.”

Mikey later told his fellow contestants that he is now fully recovered and he has a prosthetic testi now.

Viewers praised Mikey for telling his story (Credit: BBC)

Emotional viewers praised the BBC show

Many tearful viewers praised the BBC Three reality show for the important conversation about testicular cancer. One viewer wrote: “That conversation was inspiring. Fair play to you lad for being willing and able to share your story. You’re a lovely lad and you deserve the best.” Another fan added: “Thanks for sharing your story. It’s important for guys to self-check. I’ve known several guys who have been diagnosed with testicular cancer and early detection is definitely the key. Glad you are doing well and recovered.”

You wouldn’t get important stuff like this on Love Island.

A third person confessed: “I’m tearing up. It’s so important for programs to inform people about getting checked up, because the news, our families, and friends forget and neglect this aspect of our lives. Thank you Mickey for sharing.” A fourth fan said: “You wouldn’t get important stuff like this on Love Island.” Another viewer agreed: “Mikey is so brave coming onto the show to tell his story. Life is so short and you have to live life to the fullest.”

