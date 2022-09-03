Hugh Bonneville appearance in I Came By disturbs Netflix viewers

Hugh Bonneville has left viewers disturbed after they watched him in new film I Came By.

The Netflix thriller sees Downton Abbey star Hugh shake off his stately character to play a retired judge.

Hugh Bonneville has disturbed fans with his latest role (Credit: Netflix)

I Came By SPOILERS ahead!

Sir Hector Blake has built a career and reputation as being fair and decent and gone out of his way to help vulnerable immigrants.

However when a graffiti artist breaks into Hector’s house, he learns there’s a dark secret behind the judge’s persona.

At first the graffiti artist Toby finds photographs of a young man tied up and beaten.

But it soon becomes clear that the full truth is far more horrifying.

Toby fights to learn the full story, eventually finding another man tied up in a secret torture room in Hector’s basement.

Determined to help the man Toby calls the police but Hector uses his connections to shut it all down.

The film has a series of twists – each more disturbing than the last.

Hugh Bonneville stuns fans in I Came By – SPOILERS!!!

Safe to say that things don’t end well for Toby and his mother Lizzie begins to investigate her son’s disappearance.

Lizzie, played by Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald, finds Hector with yet another immigrant Omid.

Hector finally reveals the truth about his dark hobby in a conversation with Omid after drugging him.

He tells the young man how when he was a child his father took in a vulnerable immigrant Ravi, before eventually falling for him and sleeping with him.

His mother was banished to the spare room and later took her own life.

Meanwhile Hector snapped and brutally attacked Ravi.

“It was so liberating, so empowering. Almost transcendental,” Hector calmly tells Omid.

But when Omid escapes, Hector is forced to kill again – and takes Lizzie’s life, as well as Omid’s.

The actor plays Sir Hector Blake in the Netflix thriller (Credit: Netflix)

The disturbing scenes have fans in shock that they are watching Hugh Bonneville.

One said: “#ICameBy is a horror for our times. Loved the casting. Some scenes will haunt me. I have truly been disturbed.”

A second said: “#ICameBy is essentially a brilliant tense weekend thriller.

“The dialogue is a bit weird at times as well as the time jumps, which could be executed btr. It tackles themes that aren’t new but it’s quite sad. I swear I got so stressed at this movie.”

A third said: “@hughbon Loved #ICameBy It is beautifully written and so skilfully and wonderfully acted, with such nuance!

“I shall never look at Paddington Bear the same way again. Your versatility is showing!”

