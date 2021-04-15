Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams must surely be one of the best looking couples on TV – but how long have they been together?

How did they meet and how many kids do they have?

Here’s everything you need to know about the husband and wife, who appear this week on This Is My House on BBC One (Thursday April 15 2021).

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams arrive at the Pride of Britain Awards in London (Credit: Splash)

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams: When and how did they meet?

Made in Chelsea star Spencer and model Vogue met in January 2017.

Their paths crossed for the first time at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4’s winter sports show The Jump.

Sparks flew as filming started, however Vogue had to leave within days after suffering a knee injury.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams: How long have they been together?

The couple got engaged in February 2018 – just one year after meeting.

When you know, you know, though, right?

Spencer proposed on February 1 2018, during a production of the Lion King in London.

As of now, they’ve been together four years – and have crammed in an engagement, a wedding, and two babies!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams leave The British Take Away Awards held at The Savoy Hotel (Credit: Splash)

Are they married?

Spencer married Vogue on June 9 2018 at his family’s Glen Affric Estate – just three months after they revealed they were expecting their first child.

They wed in front of a handful of immediate family, including Spencer’s brother James – who was best man – and his wife Pippa Middleton.

The couple exchanged vows on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.

It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret, but the couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO! after the big day.

When asked recently what’s the key to their marriage, Vogue replied that she and Spencer are “best friends”.

Vogue was previously married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden between 2012 to 2017.

How many children do they have and what are they called?

Just months after their dream wedding, Vogue and Spencer welcomed their first child.

Their son Theodore Frederick Michael Matthews was born on September 5 2018 and is currently two and a half years old.

Daughter Gigi Margaux followed in July 22 2020, and is now nine months old.

Vogue admits that their daughter is “in the nicest, girliest way possible, the image” of Spencer – just like Theodore was when he was born, too!

Vogue has been open about her desire for a third child, and maybe even a fourth!

She said: “We would love more for sure! We always said four but our house is very busy so we would have to see.”

The family have appeared in their own E4 show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too.

The show was renewed for a second series.

Vogue and Spencer paddling at Eden Rock resort in St Barts (Credit: Splash)

How old are Spencer and Vogue? What’s the age difference?

Lincolnshire-born Spencer is currently 32, while Irish Vogue is 35.

There are just three years between them.

Spencer and Vogue appear on This Is My House on Thursday April 15 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

