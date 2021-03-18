Billy Monger was just 16 when he lost both his legs, and now he’s about to embark on a gruelling challenge for Comic Relief – but how did he lose his legs?

Is he still racing? And how old is he now?

Here’s everything you need to know about Billy and his Big Red Nose Day Challenge.

Billy Monger’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge airs on Thursday (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Billy Monger?

Billy Monger is a Formula 4 racing driver.

After losing both his legs, he returned to racing again in a modified car – making it to the podium when he came third.

The sportsman, nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’, featured in a BBC documentary shown in 2018.

His utter lack of self-pity and determination to return to the track won him an army of fans after the show went out.

In 2018, Billy was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

How did Billy Monger lose his legs?

In 2017, Billy was involved in a horrific crash at Donington Park.

His car crashed at high speed into the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma’s stationary vehicle during a British F4 race at Donington Park circuit.

Billy’s injuries were so severe, both his legs were amputated – one above the knee and one below the knee – as surgeons battled to save his life and his broken body.

He was just 16 at the time.

Despite the huge personal challenges that lay ahead, Billy wasted no time in setting out his goal to return to motor racing in the future.

Billy Monger is pushed to the limit in his Big Red Nose Day Challenge (Credit: BBC One)

Is he still racing?

Billy returned to racing in March 2018 in the British F3 Championship.

He took part in a car specially modified by Carlin, less than a year after his horrific accident.

Billy went on to finish an incredible third and walked onto the podium.

He dreams of continuing as a professional racing driver.

How old is Billy Monger now?

Billy was born on May 5 1999 in Charlwood, Surrey.

He is currently 21 years old.

Chris Ramsey joins Billy Monger on his Big Red Nose Day Challenge (Credit: BBC One)

Billy Monger’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge on BBC One

Billy attempts a challenge which would be daunting for any athlete, let alone one with disabilities.

He embarks on a gruelling 140-mile triathlon-inspired event in aid of Comic Relief.

He attempts to walk, kayak and cycle the epic distance over four days.

This hour-long documentary captures the highs and the lows of his journey.

Comedian Chris Ramsey joins Billy as he tackles the first stretch from Newcastle to Durham.

Billy says: “I haven’t cycled since my accident and I’ve never kayaked in my life.

“So I’m going to have to get the hang of the gear pretty quickly, especially to cover the distances that we’re doing.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s exciting.”

They aren’t the words we’d use Billy!

Billy Monger’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge airs on Thursday March 18 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

