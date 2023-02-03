Hotel Portofino on ITV is just what we need during the UK winter – the period drama episodes were filmed in a beautiful location, with a glamorous cast…

That’s a very attractive proposition from where we’re sat (in dreary February)!

The series launched on BritBox UK in January 2022, and now lands on ITV.

Hotel Portofino follows a British family in Italy.

They open a hotel for upper class travellers (not the likes of us basically) on the magical Italian Riviera. Swoon!

Here’s everything you need to know about series one of Hotel Portofino on BritBox.

Natascha McElhone as Bella Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino episodes (Credit: BritBox)

Read more: Where can you watch all episodes of Coronation Street? From ITV to BritBox

Hotel Portofino episodes on ITV – what’s the plot?

The series is a classic whodunit mystery.

Think Marple meets The Durrells meets Downton Abbey…

The characters are hoping for some peace and quiet in post-WWI 1920s Italy.

Although the threat of WWII is already looming, with Benito Mussolini’s brand of fascism on the rise.

In the series, a British family open a lush hotel on the magical Italian Riviera for rich Brits.

The Hotel has only been open a few weeks, but the guests are already coming and everyone has baggage – both literal and emotional!

Not all of the guests are welcome, however.

A corrupt local politician quickly targets co-owner Bella Ainsworth.

Britbox described the series as a “family drama full of emotional highs and lows”, and it promises to build to a dramatic climax.

Count us in!

Writer Matt Baker created the series.

He’s known for Professor T and Before We Die.

What year is the series set?

Hotel Portofino is set after the war, in the so-called ‘Roaring 20s’.

Visitors to the hotel are hoping for a “fresh start after the war”.

They want the “chance to put all their troubles behind them”.

But it doesn’t quite work out like that…

For those of us too young to have been there (most of us then), the ‘Roaring 20s’ refers to a period of economic wealth in the US and Europe.

Anna Chancellor as Lady Latchmere in Hotel Portofino (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast – who stars in the period drama?

First of all, The Truman Show actress Natascha McElhone takes the lead as Bella Ainsworth.

She switches Britain for setting up a hotel in Italy.

Home Fires star Mark Umbers plays her rich husband Cecil, who’s obsessed with arranging a marriage for their son Lucian.

Meanwhile, Anna Chancellor plays the hotel’s most famous guest, Lady Latchmere (but also the most trouble).

Anna famously played Duckface in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Meanwhile, Gomorrah actor Pasquale Esposito portrays dodgy Signor Danioni.

Pandora star Oliver Dench – yep, a relative of Dame Judi’s! – plays Bella’s wounded son, Lucian.

Meanwhile, newcomer Olivia Morris portrays her widowed daughter, Alice.

Other key cast includes Doctor Foster actor Adam James as Jack Turner.

The Bay‘s Imogen King stars as Melissa.

Last but not least, Goodnight Sweetheart star Elizabeth Carling plays Betty Scanlon.

Where is the ITV series set?

The BritBox series is set in an utterly charming “very English hotel on the Italian Riviera”.

Filming took place in Portofino in Italy and along the Croatian coast.

Many of the shots by the sea were in fact NOT filmed in Italy.

Cast and crew filmed the scenes on the Adriatic in Opatija, Croatia.

Adam James as Jack Turner in Hotel Portofino (Credit: BritBox)

How many episodes is Hotel Portofino?

Hotel Portofino on ITV is six episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long.

That’s six hours spent on the Italian Riviera without having to spend a penny!

Hotel Portofino start date and how to watch it

Hotel Portofino is launching on ITV on Friday, February 3, 2023.

All episodes have already aired on BritBox.

The full series is available on ITVX Premium.

Read more: Hotel Portofino’s Natascha McElhone on sudden loss of husband when she was pregnant

Hotel Portofino lands on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday, February 03, 2023.

Will you be tuning in to Hotel Portofino? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.