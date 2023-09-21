An honest ranking of Holly Willoughby’s looks for This Morning this week – including that mini leather skirt!

Holly Willoughby garners much reaction to her This Morning outfits each week.

Whether it’s a summery floral dress or a perfect winter trouser look, Holly seems to nail her fits every single week. Of course, some looks receive a bit of negative reaction but you can’t please everyone!

Here’s an honest ranking of Holly’s outfits on the daytime show this week, starting with my fave.

Holly Willoughby’s outfits on This Morning

My favourite of Holly‘s outfit this week has to be her look for Monday’s show (September 18). The star opted for a leather mini skirt from Massimo Dutti costing around £129 and £75 polka dot blouse from & Other Stories.

Although it’s pretty chilly in the UK at the moment, Holly’s look was perfect for the start of autumn.

Loved Holly’s look on Monday! (Credit: ITV)

She wore black leather boots to complete the look. But surprisingly, she didn’t seem to be wearing tights. Brrr!

Holly’s blouse and skirt combos just always work, so I love, love love this outfit! Looks like fans loved the fit too as one gushed: “Looking the part today Holly. You’re beautiful.”

Holly’s skirt and blouse for Wednesday

In second place was Holly’s look for Wednesday’s edition of the programme. Switching things up, she wore a crisp white blouse from Pure Collection costing £135 with a £158 snake print midi skirt from Reiss – a brand Holly seems to love.

Completing the look, Holly wore simple black heels and styled her blonde locks in a classic wave.

Just everything about the look I love – it’s simple yet chic, and perfect for the autumn weather.

What can you hate about it?!

Right, in third place we have Dancing On Ice host Holly’s look for Tuesday’s show.

One of the presenter’s wardrobe classics, you can’t go wrong with a floral midi dress. Holly wore a summery floral midi dress from Hobbs London.

She paired her classic nude heels with the dress, making the look come together.

While it might not be my fave from this week, it’s defo not her worst look!

Finally, my least favourite outfit from Holly this week is her look for today’s show (September 21). Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate it, but her other looks were more my cup of tea. Holly wore a red floral midi dress from LK Bennett, costing £429.

It seems quite a wintery dress, and I don’t think we’re quite ready for winter just yet… Sorry Holls! And I mean the price tag isn’t exactly appealing is it…

Holly’s dress today was my least fave… soz! (Credit: ITV)

She paired the look again with her nude heels and many fans seemed to like it. I can’t wait to see Holly’s looks for next week!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

