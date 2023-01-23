Holly Willoughby apologises for ‘messing up’ on This Morning as Phillip Schofield scolds her

Phillip Schofield looks baffled as Holly Willoughby giggles on This Morning
By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby gave an apology on This Morning after she forgot the procedure to the Spin to Win segment.

Holly, who was presenting alongside Phillip Schofield, mistakenly said “hello” to the caller instead of waiting for them to say the password.

The mishap resulted in a telling off from Phillip and lots of laughter in the studio.

Phillip Schofield scolding Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Holly received a telling off by Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘messed up’ on This Morning

As the phone rang, Holly first said the words: “Talk to Blobby. He looks lonely there on his own.”

Phillip whispered: “Shh. You’re giving away the question. You are useless.”

Holly then said: “Hello!”

Turning immediately to his co-host, Phillip yelled: “No! What are you playing at? What game is this you’ve invented in your head?!”

We have to let him play. Surely we have to because I messed up. I am so sorry!

Phillip then went on to add: “We had to make sure we got the right one as you just changed the rules of the entire game. That could have been anyone on there.”

Holly said: “We have to let him play. Surely we have to because I messed up. I am so sorry!”

Holly Willoughby bent over on This Morning
Oh Holly! (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, fans were left in hysterics while watching the Spin to Win segment.

One person said: “I’m absolute stitches at Spin To Win on #thismorning, please @ITV @thismorning post that in full haven’t cried with laughter in ages!”

A second wrote: “Hilarious Spin To Win today with Holly saying the one word you’re not supposed to say. ‘Hello’ #ThisMorning.”

“My stomach hurts so much from laughing. That was the best Spin to Win in ages. @Hollywills just inventing her own rules. I love it so much. #ThisMorning @thismorning,” another added.

A fourth user commented: “That was the best Spin to Win ever #ThisMorning.”

And a fifth tweeted: “Spin To Win is utter chaos today. #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

