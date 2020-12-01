Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she reveals glimpse at Christmas decorations

Holly Willoughby has been celebrating the start of December by getting into the Christmas spirit.

The This Morning star has been feeling seriously festive if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The popular presenter spent yesterday evening putting up her Christmas tree and she wanted to show off some of her work.

Taking to her official page, Holly gave a glimpse into what decorations in the Willoughby household look like.

The picture included an adorable decorative elf holding a present emblazoned with the phrase: “I love my family.”

Almost 70,000 fans liked the snap, while others commented with heart and Christmas emojis to show their approval.

One fan said: “Love that your tree is decorated red.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful,” while a third added: “So cute!!!! Love your decorations!”

Holly Willoughby impressed fans with her Christmas makeover at home (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about This Morning’s Christmas makeover?

Meanwhile, Holly’s home isn’t the only place to have gotten a festive makeover.

Over in the This Morning studio, Christmas trees were put up with 160 baubles on each one.

Holly also revealed there’s 100 metres of garland in the studio.

She told viewers: “Don’t you think everything feels better with a tree up? It feels warmer and cosier.”

Holly Willoughby is clearly a big Christmas fan (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly do to her hair?

Speaking of makeovers, Holly went and got herself one too when she dyed her hair last week.

During an Instagram live where she coloured her hair, she also revealed that if it wasn’t for her blonde locks she could be out of a job.

Discussing changing their hair colour, Davina McCall told Holly: “I went from blonde to brunette and I was like, I feel a bit invisible. Now I can’t imagine being blonde.”

“Well that’s lucky for me,” Holly replied. “Because I’m the blonde one and you’re the brunette one.”

“I would be out of a job,” she laughed.

