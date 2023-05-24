This Morning fans call out ‘two-faced’ Holly Willoughby as she ‘breaks promise’ to Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby has been called out by This Morning fans amid accusations the star has “broken her promise” to Phillip Schofield after a clip from the show resurfaced.

In a clip from February 2020 when Phil came out as gay, Holly told her former co-star she’d always be there for him. She told him at the time: “Whatever happens, in the future, I’ll be here, sat by your side. I’ll be by your side forever, and ever.”

As the clip resurfaced on TikTok it raised eyebrows with fans, who called Holly “two-faced” and questioned what went wrong with the pair.

Holly Willoughby previously promised she’d ‘always’ be there for Phil (Credit: Youtube)

Holly Willoughby called out for ‘breaking promise’ to Phillip Schofield

The clip of Holly’s promise to Phil has made the rounds on social media. One fan edited it with an old clip of Kim Woodburn shouting: “Well she’s a two-faced [bleep] isn’t she.” One fan commented: “You tell her Kim!” Another quipped: “This is so accurate.”

Phillip Schofield confirmed his exit from This Morning last week (May 20) stating that he “agreed to step down”. His exit followed a reported “feud” with former co-star Holly Willoughby, who allegedly went to ITV bosses with an ultimatum demanding that Phil leave. While ITV insisted that Phil’s exit was “agreed” upon and he was not sacked, fans have called out Holly – and they want to know what went wrong between the one-time best friends.

One person wrote: “‘I’ll always be here beside you’, well that aged well.” Another person agreed: “It occurs to me that ‘forever and ever’ is getting a lot shorter these days.” A third furious fan added: “Shame on you Holly for turning your back on him after this! I hope your future in television goes downhill rather quickly. Then you will know how it feels to have to step down when you promised to be his friend forever, karma.”

Another chimed in over Holly’s broken promise to Phil: “Didn’t Holly say her and Phil had a pact that they’d only ever present This Morning together and if one left the other would follow?”

Other people saw the humour in the situation. One person added: “Oh my days, I’ve watched this so many times and I’m still belly laughing!” A second fan said: “I’m howling, well that didn’t last long.”

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning in June after a break (Credit: YouTube)

Some fans defended Holly

Other fans defended Holly, saying Phil’s exit wasn’t necessarily her fault. One person defended the star, saying: “Yet again the woman is getting more criticism than the man.” Another person added: “Why is this turned on the woman? Didn’t see anyone attack Philip for getting rid of Fern.” Another had the blonde presenter’s back as they added: “No, we like Holly.” Others declared they were “Team Holly” in the wake of the backlash on social media.

Can’t wait for the documentary about the two of them.

Other fans just wanted to know what went wrong between the pair. One viewer wrote: “I’m so confused, like what actually happened between them.” Another person suggested a documentary should be made about the fall-out. They joked: “Can’t wait for the documentary about the two of them.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for This Morning and Holly Willoughby.

