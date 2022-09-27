Holly Willoughby issued an apology to her fans on Instagram earlier today (September 27).

This Morning host Holly took to social media early on today to share details of her outfit.

And she also took the opportunity to say sorry.

The apology comes as a petition to remove her and Phillip Schofield from the ITV daytime show reached 75,000 signatures.

Holly Willoughby says ‘sorry’ on Instagram

Addressing her Instagram fans, Holly shared an apology.

However, the apology referred to her outfit of the day being uploaded late rather than addressing her ‘queue-jumping’ scandal.

The Morning ran away with me!! Sorry I’m late.

Writing to her eight million followers, she said: “The Morning ran away with me!! Sorry I’m late…As you’ve probably noticed we’re on telly now!”

Holly Willoughby fans react

Fans were quick to praise the star for returning to social media after a brief hiatus.

One follower commented: “I’m so glad these daily posts are back!!!

Another added: “I missed your posts – you’re doing a fantastic job on This Morning.”

However, not every follower ignored the current scandal.

One fan teased: “Always skipping ahead with fashion.”

Whilst another remarked: “Was sorry I’m late the same excuse you used to jump the queue?”

Queue-gate petition reaches over 75,000 signatures

More than 75,000 people so far have signed a petition calling for Holly and Phil to be axed from This Morning for good.

As the petition gathers more support, many celebrities and figures have now waded in to brand it as ‘bullying’ and ‘cruel’.

Speaking at the Labour Party Conference, MP Angela Rayner spoke about online trolling and celebrities facing bullying. She used the petition as an example of how toxic social media can be.

She said: “It hurts when people think that they can call you thick and all of those things. I’ve seen what was happening with Phillip Schofield and Holly just recently.

“I’ve been worried about them because even though they are celebrities… they are human beings and I just think wow.”

Holly and Phil have been forced to defend themselves in the days since the incident.

ITV star Holly told This Morning viewers: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.”

Graham Norton brands Holly and Phil ‘foolish’

One celebrity that has offered his thoughts on the queue scandal is cheeky presenter Graham Norton. Speaking on Radio 5 Live yesterday (September 26), Graham suggested the This Morning hosts may have been mistaken in not foreseeing any controversy.

Graham told radio host Nihal Arthanayake: “So, as far as I’m concerned, they did nothing wrong.

“There was a two-tier system. You could queue jump! Now I got offered a queue-jump ticket by a friend of mine. He’s an MP and he said: ‘Do you wanna come?’ And I didn’t say yes. Because I thought if anybody sees me I’ll get it in the neck.”

Graham continued by suggesting Phil and Holly were “foolish” for not recognising how it might come off.

