Holly Willoughby suffers dramatic fall as she’s filming ITV show

Holly Willoughby suffered a dramatic fall down a set of stairs – and it was all caught on camera.

The 41-year-old wound up sprawled out on the steps after a backwards tumble while filming the last ever episode of Celebrity Juice.

Holly Willoughby returns to Celebrity Juice for one-off episode

Holly, who was one of the original team captains on the ITV2 show, will star in the final episode tonight (December 8).

The TV legend will appear alongside host Keith Lemon and OG star and pal Fearne Cotton as the show comes to an end after a 14-year-run.

The last episode will also feature current team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

In a first look at tonight’s episode, Holly ends up falling down a flight of stairs as she takes part in a challenge, as The Sun reports.

Holly Willoughby suffers fall during competitive challenge on celebrity juice

The national treasure is joined by Fearne, 41, and guests Joe Swash, Chris Ramsey, Will Mellor, Joey Essex for tonight’s one-off special episode.

In the teaser video, the stars take part in a tense challenge that involves trying to take a piece of cardboard back to the desks.

However, a competitive Holly ends up falling as she tries to grab a piece of cardboard from Fearne.

The mum-of-three sparks gasps of shock from the crowd when she takes a tumble while wrestling Fearne.

The cameras caught the exact moment Holly was pulled headfirst down the flight of stairs. While her co-stars all desperately reach out to grab her.

Back on stage, Will and Emily can be seen looking shocked as they witness Holly’s accident.

Fortunately, Holly was fine to continue with the game.

Holly pays tribute to Celebrity Juice

Last month saw Holly film the final episode of Celebrity Juice.

The This Morning host took to Instagram after shooting to say goodbye to the show. She also sent her love to her co-star, Keith.

The hit game show launched back in 2008 and has enjoyed 26 fun-filled seasons.

Taking to Instagram after filming, Holly said goodbye to Celebrity Juice – and its host, Keith too.

In a post, Holly posed for a selfie with Keith and Fearne on the show’s set.

“If I don’t see ya’ through the week, I’ll see ya’ through the window,” she captioned the snap.

“It’s been a pleasure.”

Holly also shared: “With a heavy heart it’s time to say goodbye and thank you to @celebjuiceofficial.”

She also revealed that her “final farewell outfit” was a “nod” to “the legend that is @keithlemon”.

Holly added: “Oosh… love you.”

Celebrity Juice airs Thursday, December 8 at 10pm on ITV2.

