This Morning fans were today left fuming after watching Cliff Richard perform on the ITV show (December 6).

Viewers at home took to Twitter to slam the music superstar as they all said the same thing about his performance.

Sir Cliff performed his new Christmas song on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Cliff Richard performs on This Morning today

Cliff, who has been in the business for over six decades, was the latest guest on today’s instalment of This Morning.

The 82-year-old singer donned in a red snakeskin leather jacket and took to the studio floor to perform his new festive song Heart of Christmas.

Sir Cliff danced and walked around as he sang his new jingle – much to the amusement of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, viewers at home were left furious after they were convinced the music superstar was “miming” throughout the performance.

Viewers at home took to Twitter to claim Cliff was ‘miming’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers hit out at Cliff Richard

Taking to Twitter, one user raged: “Lip syncing on @thismorning!!! C’mon Sir Cliff thought you were better than that!!!”

Another cruel viewer added: “Nice miming Cliff, your singing is just as false as your hair. Retire mate.”

“Pre-recorded Cliff section and back tracking singing,” a third penned

While someone else asked: “Cliff is he miming…”

“Microphone by his waist but the Cliff Richards vocals still continue? XMAS MAGIC?” another viewer joked.

Other fans called the performance ‘brilliant’ (Credit: ITV)

Other fans applauded the music legend’s performance.

One fan wrote: “It’s a big old cheese-fest but what a wonderful witness Cliff Richard’s Christmas song Heart of Christmas is.

“Well done for airing it,” they added.

A second fan gushed: “Looking scrumptious.”

While a third added: “Brilliant Number one – our Sir Cliff – no competition!”

Cliff makes heartbreaking confession about his health

Last week, during an interview on This Morning, Cliff opened up about health fears while discussing his new Christmas album..

During the episode on Tuesday (November 29) Sir Cliff indicated that going on extended tours or gigs is no longer right for him.

Pointing to his throat, he suggested he would be concerned about losing his voice if he had lots of dates lined up.

“I’m going to tour next year,” he confirmed to Phillip and Holly.

He went on: “I’m only doing about eight shows, I think. I think the days of me going on tour for six months are way behind me.”

Cliff opened up during an episode of This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

Cliff Richard details ‘terrifying’ fears

Furthermore, Sir Cliff revealed: “It is so terrifying to be on tour for lengths of time. As you never know what day you’ll wake up and that’s not going to work.

“So doing eight days I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to sing right the way through and not let anybody down.”

When Phillip mentioned retirement doesn’t seem to be an option for Sir Cliff, the singer noted he prefers to work when it pleases him.

He also joked he didn’t want to be known for leaving music behind and then returning again for a payday, as he perceives some performers have done previously.

Sir Cliff chuckled: “Every day I hear of someone doing a comeback and I think: ‘They’ve run out of money.”

He went on: “I don’t want anyone saying that about me.”

