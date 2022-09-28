Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of controversy for over a week now, and Brits are tired.

The This Morning presenters have been the subject of controversy after being accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen.

Controversy quickly ensued, and it led to calls for the pair to be fired from ITV.

A petition urging bosses to axe Holly and Phil has hit over 75,000, and the head of ITV has been forced to insist that the pair are staying put.

Despite many viewers being angry about the incident, the constant stream of reports and updates has led many to feel exhausted with it all.

In fact, some just want the entire thing swept under the rug and dropped once and for all.

Many have taken to Twitter to share their annoyance and frustration.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of drama (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers ‘over’ Holly and Phillip drama

One angrily tweeted: “Bored to tears of this Phil and Holly queue jumping [bleep]. So they used their celebrity privileges so what?! What happened to be kind? Guarantee the same calling for P&H’s heads are the same that posted about ‘be kind’ for Caroline Flack. Get over yourselves and leave them alone.”

“Honestly, Phil and Holly queue jumping is getting as much press as The Queen’s funeral itself! Bored of seeing it now,” ranted a second commenter.

A third frustrated fan said: “Susanna [Reid] didn’t use a pass because her mother couldn’t have one. Holly & Phil is not a story. Methinks people are stirring up trouble because they are bored.”

“I thought most of the hate for Phil and Holly jumping the queue (even though they didn’t) was mocking and fun and silly. But it isn’t, is it? It’s real. Have you read some of the comments? They are being hounded with visceral abuse. The country is drunk. Or tired. Or both,” said another confused commenter.

A fifth moaned: “I’m so sick and tired of seeing articles about Phil and Holly pushing in the queue! Cancel culture in full swing!”

“People need to get over the queue jumping, I’m sure both Phil and Holly wasn’t the only ones to do it. Time to stop hounding then both and move on,” ranted a sixth fan on Twitter.

While another added: “I’m sick of hearing about Holly and Phil. Time to get over it!”

Fans are growing tired of the Holly and Phil headlines (Credit: Splashnews)

Graham Norton defends This Morning duo

Meanwhile, it’s not just the public who’ve criticised Holly and Phillip for skipping the queue.

GB News star Eamonn Holmes has hit out at them, as has Graham Norton and Amanda Holden.

Graham told Radio 5 Live this week: “I suppose what Phil and Holly got wrong was they thought people wouldn’t care.

“I guess that that’s their crime. The actual queue jumping? They did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing wrong. But foolish of them to not think that people would be annoyed.”

Read more: This Morning fans claim they’ve discovered reason Spin to Win competition has been ‘axed’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.