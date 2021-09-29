Hollington Drive on ITV1: Who plays Jean? What has actress Jodie McNee been in before?

Hollington Drive centres around the disappearance of a young boy, and his mum Jean is played by actress Jodie McNee.

So who is the actress, how old is she and what has she been in before?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Jodie McNee as Jean in Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Jean Parks in Hollington Drive?

Jodie McNee plays Jean in Hollington Drive on ITV1.

Jean lives on the seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive.

She lives with her husband Gareth (Jonas Armstrong) – totally unaware that he’s having an affair with one of the neighbours.

But things are about to get a lot worse for poor Jean.

Her 10-year-old son Alex Boyd disappears.

Understandably, Jean is distraught and can’t help but hold Gareth partly responsible for what happened to their son.

Who is Hollington Drive actress Jodie McNee?

Hollington Drive star Jodie McNee has been acting since 2007 when she played Mary in the film Liverpool Nativity.

She went on to portray Angela in Criminal Justice, Annie in Poirot and Myrtle Waters in Ripper Street.

Among other roles, she has also appeared in Vera and The Physician.

In 2017, Jodie portrayed Jessie in the acclaimed film Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

Two years later, she played Vivian in the Renée Zellweger film Judy about the life of Judy Garland.

Most recently, she starred as Willa in Britannia.

She’s also well established and respected as a theatre actress.

Gareth, Jean and Helen have a fraught conversation in Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV1)

Who did Jodie McNee play in Little Boy Blue?

Most notably perhaps, Jodie starred in the award-winning ITV1 drama Little Boy Blue opposite Stephen Graham.

Jodie played DC Jackie Carter in the four part dramatisation of 11-year-old Rhys Jones’ murder in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007.

Talking about the role, she has said: “Little Boy Blue was a privilege to be part of.

“It was a dramatisation of a real event, so it was a very delicate subject for Rhys’ loved ones and for the people of Liverpool, everyone involved felt a personal responsibility to tell the story truthfully and to do our absolute best.

“Before we started I read up as much as I could about the case.

“The director, producer and writer had been working together on the script for years, so it was intensely researched, all with the blessing of Rhys’ parents Mel and Steve.”

Hollington Drive Jodie McNee – is she married?

Very little is known about Jodie’s personal life.

She has done very few interviews during her career, and does not have a visible presence on social media.

How old is Jodie McNee and where is she from?

Jodie McNee was born in 1984 in Liverpool, Merseyside,.

She is currently 36 years of age.

She studied acting to combat being very shy as a child.

Hollington Drive starts on Wednesday September 29 2021 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

