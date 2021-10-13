Hollington Drive is approaching its inevitable climax, and we still have LOADS of questions after watching episode three.

The third instalment aired on Wednesday (October 13 2021) on ITV and ended with a shocking twist.

Here are our burning questions after watching Hollington Drive episode 3.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa and Rhashan Stone as Fraser in episode three of Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Hollington Drive on ITV1: Who killed Alex Boyd? Here are the best theories

Hollington Drive episode 3 questions – what’s the boat thing all about?

In each episode, viewers have seen Theresa wearing a white summer dress and relaxing in a boat.

The scenes show Theresa surrounded by beautiful scenery and the glistening water of what appears to be a lake.

In episode three, Theresa dived into the water in a perfect moment of calmness.

But what does it all actually MEAN?

Is it an indulgent plot device to show Theresa’s longing for tranquility?

Does the viewer really need these flights of fantasy to imagine Theresa would really rather be anywhere else than in her suburban setting with a man she doesn’t appear to even like very much?

Not to mention a son she clearly doesn’t trust, and a sister she appears to be indebted to.

Is Helen a cold-hearted killer?

In the opening episode, Helen (Rachael Stirling) appeared to be a beacon of normality – a headteacher, with a calm approach and a very neat haircut.

But, those days are long gone.

Now we know she’s been having a affair with the dead boy’s dad, is in a loveless marriage and is more stifling that a tube carriage on a hot day.

Just why is Helen so desperate to stop anyone going to the police?

She appears to be trying to cover everything up and is the master at coercing her sister Theresa.

Helen appears to be cold-hearted, cunning and controlling.

Or, in the words of her brother-in-law Fraser, a “preening, manipulative [bleep]”.

Is she capable of killing Alex? If not, who did?

Helen makes a speech at the memorial for Alex Boyd (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Where is Hollington Drive filmed? Is it a real street and how much do houses cost there?

Hollington Drive episode 3 questions – why are the doors never locked?

We know Hollington Drive is a fancy pants road, with perfectly maintained gardens and expensive furnishings…

But we are living in the 21st century, no matter how much money you earn.

So why does no one lock their door on Hollington Drive?

In episode 3, a volatile Ben ran to the door of his house away from his mum who was waiting in the car.

One tug of the door handle and Ben walked straight in – never mind that no one was at home and the door should have been locked (especially after a murder!).

In the same episode, Alex’s parents admit that the door to their house was unlocked on the day that Alex went out and was murdered.

It’s not 1950s England, you know!

What the hell is going on with Helen and David’s marriage?

Helen and David do not have a happy marriage.

The pair are rarely in the same room and, when they are, the tension is palpable. Why so?

We know that David has been out of work for six years after they moved for Helen’s job.

Obviously episode three of Hollington Drive ended with a huge twist about David.

Will we finally find out what secret they are hiding about their marriage in episode 4?

Ken Nowsu as Eddie and Peter McDonald as David in Hollington Drive episode three (Credit: ITV)

Hollington Drive episode 3 questions – why does Theresa want to marry Fraser?

In episode 3 of Hollington Drive, Theresa won an award for best local business (for a cafe she rarely visits).

During her speech, she was at pains to thank her sister Helen who wasn’t even at the event.

But in a painful blunder, she failed to thank or even mention her long-suffering partner Fraser.

And this isn’t the only time we’ve suspected there’s something wrong with their relationship.

Like Helen and David, there’s just something NOT RIGHT about Theresa and Helen’s partnership.

So why does Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) suggest they get married out of the blue?

We think Fraser was as baffled as the viewers!

What’s really going on with Helen and Theresa?

The sibling relationship between sisters Helen and Theresa is brittle and raw.

We can only suspect that something happened in their past.

While it looks at times like Helen holds all the cards, disturbing scenes in episode 3 showed Helen sobbing for Theresa never to leave her.

Why is their relationship so codependent? Will Theresa ever leave her sister for a new start with Fraser?

Theresa shocks Fraser by suggesting they get married in Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV)

Why is Eddie even in the series?

No offence Eddie, but why are you even hanging around Hollington Drive?

You’re a filler character who just seems to brag about how many kilometres you’ve run and bash into pot plants in your fancy sports car.

Or is there more to Eddie than meets the eye?

Has David taken his own life?

At the end of episode 3, viewers learn that David has been rushed to hospital.

Eddie found David after he had “taken something” and we’re told “it’s bad”.

Has David attempted to take his own life by suicide?

If so, why? Or could the killer have struck again?

Hollington Drive concludes on Wednesday October 20, 2o21 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

Who do you think killed Alex Boyd in Hollington Drive? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.