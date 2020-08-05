Holby City to go off air again for another extended break

Holby City will go off air again for another extended break after next week's episode (Tuesday, August 11).

Back in March, production was suspended on the BBC medical drama due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to ration out episodes, the show went off air back in April before returning on June 2.

Although filming resumed on the show last week, Holby City will be taking another extended break after August 11.

Holby will go off air again (Credit: BBC)

Although it hasn't been revealed when the show will be returning, with production back on track, we can assume it won't be very long.

Next week, viewers will see what happens next with Ric and Guy.

As Ric went under for his life-or-death operation, surgeon Max was called away for an emergency. The on-call surgeon was revealed to be Ric's nemesis Guy. Will he help him?

Holby City: Coronavirus effect

It was recently confirmed that one of the first new episodes to be filmed is about COVID-19. The episode will see the characters come up against the challenges of the pandemic.

Max will struggle as coronavirus hits Holby (Credit: BBC)

The episode will see hospital CEO Max McGerry struggle to stay in control, as well as keep her staff safe, as the coronavirus takes hold.

But it looks like there will also be trouble between her and Ric as they go head to head as a result of recent events. It becomes clear that he's lost his trust in her.

Holby City return to filming

Speaking about the return to filming, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC, Kate Oates, said: "It's with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

Filming resumed on the BBC show last week (Credit: ITV)

"We have some compelling stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been changed since the start of the pandemic - and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may."

The final episode before the break airs Tuesday, August 11 at 8pm on BBC One.

