Ben Shephard taking time off from GMB as he reveals huge Tipping Point news

Ben Shephard marked his last day on GMB this morning (August 5).

Kate Garraway revealed it would be her pal's final stint hosting Good Morning Britain for some time as he is set to take some time off from filming.

Ben Shephard is filming the new series of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard taking time off from GMB

Kate told viewers: "This is Ben's last day."

Turning to her co-host, she said: "You're going and having a bit of time off aren't you?"

But Ben was quick to correct Kate on her choice of words.

Although he will not be hosting GMB with her for the next few weeks, he would not be taking any time off from work.

He explained: "I'm not having any time off at all – it's peak Tipping Point season!

The GMB host is excited to resume work on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

"We're getting back in the studio all socially distanced but we've got the set changed to get it all up and running.

"So I'm not going to be here but I am going to be working, Kate Garraway.

"Don't think I'm going to be sat with my trotters up down in the south of France."

Ben admitted there would be some difficult changes to Tipping Point to make sure it's safe to film.

He added: "I can't hug anyone though – it's awful!"

Kate Garraway revealed Ben is taking time off from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point returns with a new series

Although Ben will be taking some time off to film Tipping Point, he may make an appearance on ITV's Lorraine over the next couple of weeks.

While Lorraine Kelly continues to enjoy her summer break, Andi Peters will temporarily host her breakfast show.

Speaking on GMB, Ben revealed he may join Andi via video link to tease what's in store for the next series of Tipping Point.

He added: "I think I might do a live with Andi next week as he's doing Lorraine for the next couple of weeks."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

