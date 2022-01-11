Holby City spoilers tonight: Jac dies on the operating table?

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Jac‘s life is in danger as her health takes a turn for the worst.

Meanwhile there’s bad news about Holby and Dom opens up to Sacha as he struggles with Carole’s death.

All this and more in next week’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Dom opens up to Sacha

Sacha helps Dom (Credit: BBC)

Dom returns from compassionate leave following Carole’s death, but Sacha is worried he isn’t ready.

Sacha’s fears are soon confirmed when Dom struggles to control his emotions when a patient’s condition triggers memories of his father.

As Dom struggles, Sacha urges him to see the bigger picture.

Soon Dom opens up and tells Sacha he’s consumed with grief over how he treated Carole and is struggling to process his grief.

Sacha is quick to remind Dom of how he supported Carole in her final months and encourages him to remember he takes after his mother and not his troubled dad.

Sacha soon comes up with a way to celebrate Carole’s life, but can Dom move forward?

Nicky’s struggles

Amelia finds baby Juliet (Credit: BBC)

Nicky is horrified to find Jac following her seizure in last week’s episode (Tuesday, January 4).

Nicky wants to tell Max about what’s happened but Jac swears her to secrecy as she prepares for a very important meeting.

Wanting to help, Nicky goes with Jac to the meeting leaving her baby daughter Juliet alone.

When Nicky returns, she’s relieved to find Amelia with Juliet.

However it’s clear the pressure of motherhood is starting to take a toll.

Bad news for Holby City

Bad news for Holby (Credit: BBC)

Jac is determined to get through the presentation to the CDS despite her health issues.

Unaware of what’s happened, Fletch remains confident Jac can get the hospital out of special measures.

Jac fights through her symptoms to present to the board but is thrown when they insist her innovation isn’t going to bring down the backlog Holby is facing.

Jac, Max and Henrik are devastated when they’re told that it’s likely all specialist surgical wards will be relocated to a single site at St James’ hospital instead.

Following bad news from CDS, Henrik refuses to give up and presents a counter argument to Regina.

Henrik is reminded he was the one who reported the concerns and faces awkward questions about what’s been going on at the hospital recently.

Determined to change their mind, Henrik still has something up his sleeve. Will it have the desired effect?

Jac dies in surgery?

Jac’s health takes a turn for the worst (Credit: BBC)

After making it through the presentation, Jac’s health takes another turn for the worse.

After having another seizure Jac undergoes an MRI scan to get more definitive answers on how her tumour is progressing.

Max soon realises the situation is far more serious than they originally thought and Jac is rushed into surgery immediately.

However Jac flatlines in theatre, will her colleagues be able to save her?

Fletch makes a mistake

Fletch makes a mistake (Credit: ITV)

Fletch firmly believes in Jac’s ability to get the hospital out of special measures. He even booked a presumptive celebration for that evening.

However when he hears the bad news, Fletch fails to deliver the news to the team leading Louis and Kylie to believe everything is fine.

Kylie and Louis are furious when they find out the truth and pull Fletch up on his behaviour.

Can he earn back their trust?

Holby City continues Tuesday (January 11th) at 8.20pm on BBC One.

