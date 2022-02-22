Holby City spoilers tonight: Hospital targeted in revenge anthrax attack

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal the hospital is put into lockdown as Nicky is attacked.

Meanwhile Ange makes a discovery and Russ’s daughter Billie goes into labour during the hospital lockdown.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Nicky is attacked

Nick receives a letter (Credit: BBC)

Amelia has filed for adoption of baby Juliet.

An awkward Eli is forced to hand Nicky the adoption papers to make things official.

However soon Nicky has bigger problems to deal with when she’s caught up in a terrifying attack.

Nicky is targeted by a vengeful relative of one of Cameron’s victims, who sends her a sinister card claiming it’s full of anthrax.

Jac immediately realises the severity of the situation and urges Nicky to be still while she goes to get help.

As news of what happened to Nicky spreads, the hospital is put into an immediate lockdown.

Nicky’s anxiety begins to consume her and Jac finds herself putting her life at risk in order to comfort her friend.

Nicky begins to open up to Jac about her situation with baby Juliet and she admits she’s constantly haunted by the ghost of Cameron.

Not wanting her to be alone, Jac enters the potentially life-threatening ward, committing to isolating until the toxicology report comes back.

The two face a long and serious wait to find out if they have anthrax poisoning, giving them a chance to settle their recent differences.

Jac urges Nicky not to walk away from Juliet, but Nicky soon highlights that their situations aren’t too dissimilar.

Nicky forces Jac to face up to reality when it comes to her bleak prognosis. However she’s reminded she has options for her future, but Jac doesn’t.

Ange makes a shocking discovery

Ange finds something in Madge’s office (Credit: BBC)

Fletch is now aware there’s a mole in the department and he’s determined to find out who it is.

Madge is forced to hide her guilt as Fletch tells Ange that very few people in the team can be trusted.

As Fletch looks for answers, could it be game over for Madge?

Meanwhile Ange’s suspicions begin to grow when she spots a text message regarding Josh’s recent outburst on a misplaced phone.

When Madge says the phone is hers, Ange looks through her office for more clues.

Soon Ange stumbles across Madge’s incriminating book of ward information.

Billie goes into labour

Hanssen has no choice but to deliver Billie’s baby (Credit: BBC)

Billie still hasn’t told dad Russ that she’s pregnant, despite nearly being full term.

As she visits Hanssen at the hospital, Billie is panic-stricken when she goes into labour while the hospital is in lockdown.

Hanssen has no choice but to deliver Billie’s baby alone. But what will Russ say when he finds out the truth?

Holby City continues Tuesday (February 22nd) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

