No Return viewers all have same complaint after episode 3

Viewers of No Return, the ITV drama starring Sheridan Smith, all had the same complaint to make after episode three aired last night (Monday, February 21).

Many believed that the show was focusing more on the side plot, rather than the main plot, that being Noah’s sexual assault trial.

What happened on Sheridan Smith’s drama, No Return, last night?

Sheridan Smith as Kathy Powell on No Return (Credit: ITV)

Things aren’t looking good for Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) and his family, as their holiday in Turkey took another hellish turn in last night’s episode.

In the third episode of the show, Noah’s request for bail was denied. However, viewers weren’t given a reason as to why this decision was made.

Viewers also learned that Noah is in danger in prison, with his cellmates being violent, homophobic thugs.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Kathy and her family.

At the end of the episode, Sheridan’s character was handed some incriminating evidence that could well set Noah free.

But what is the evidence? And will it be enough to set Noah free, and possibly save his life at the same time? With only one more episode to go, viewers will hardly be able to wait to find out.

Viewers’ complaints about ITV drama No Return

Megan (Sian Brooke) is having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Despite yesterday’s tense episode, some viewers still had complaints to make.

Many were unhappy that so much focus was being placed on Megan’s affair with hotel worker Ismail, with some unsure as to how it’s meant to link back to the main plot.

Megan and Ismail had sex during last night’s episode, but it doesn’t sound like many viewers actually care.

“The sister’s storyline is so boring, it better relate back to the plot somehow,” one viewer grumbled.

“Is this about Noah, or the sister’s affair??!!” another tweeted.

“What is this programme about anymore, it’s losing the plot,” a third moaned.

What else was said about No Return?

Things aren’t looking good for Noah (Credit: ITV)

Other viewers had complaints to make about episode three of No Return last night, with some branding it “boring”.

“There had better be an amazing twist in the finale next week, because this episode is dull and boring,” one viewer wrote.

“Hands up who’s getting bored with #noreturn,” another tweeted.

“Guessing that was a filler episode to drag it out,” a third said.

Not everyone was hating on No Return last night though! Some viewers were enjoying it.

“I know I was making jokes about Sheridan Smith being in everything, but #NoReturn is really good,” one viewer said.

“Gutted the #noreturn final is next week. Thoroughly enjoyed this,” another wrote.

“Oooft #NoReturn @Sheridansmith1 this was brilliant! Well done,” a third tweeted.

No Return concludes on Monday, February 28 at 9pm on ITV. The whole series is also available to binge on ITV Hub now.

