Holby City ‘angel’ Rosie Marcel issues plea as she helps man ‘covered in blood’

Holby City actress, Rosie Marcel, has taken to Instagram to share how she came to the aid of an injured man in the street.

Much like her alter ego, Jac Naylor, Rosie rushed to help a man ‘covered in blood’, noticing large wounds on his body.

Scribbling out the man’s face so that he could remain anonymous, due to the ongoing investigation into the incident, Rosie shared a photo of her holding on to him and looking at him in fear.

In a scene that looked like one out of Holby itself, the pair were surrounded by other passers by who had come to the man’s attention.

The lengthy caption read: “So yesterday, on the way to visit my parents in law, we were driving along and saw this man, walking, covered in blood. Nobody stopped. So I did.”

“I can’t get into details as to what had happened as it’s an ongoing investigation but I can say that he was bleeding very profusely from several large wounds on his face, head and arms.”

She then shared her heroic actions: “I flagged another car down to call the police and the ambulance while I got my first aid kit from the boot and started applying pressure.”

Fortunately, Rosie’s quick thinking meant that the man could get the help he needed, with his condition now improving.

She wanted people to take some inspiration from her actions and seek to help those in need rather than walking or driving past because it seems more convenient.

This is something that anyone can do whether they are a ‘real doctor’ or not.

People are praising Rosie for her actions

Followers were quick to praise the star for her actions.

One commented: “Medical knowledge or not, what you did was incredible. We need to all be a bit more YOU. Well done and I hope he’s ok. You’re an earth angel xx”

Another noted: “Jac Naylor back in action. Well done.”

A third follower complimented: “Thank you for being a decent human being and taking the time to stop and help. I hope this encourages people to help others.”

Rosie was unsure if she should post the picture and share the man’s story due to potential criticism she might face.

She expected people to pick up on the fact that she wasn’t actually a doctor but most fans have noted how anybody can save someone’s life, whether medically trained or not.

One fan highlighted this, stating: “You’re not a doctor but what you are is kind and caring. I’m glad you posted this, it may inspire someone else to do the same because whenever we need help there is always hope that someone is going to be there for us.”

