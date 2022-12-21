Highland Christmas star Jane McDonald smiling on Loose Women
Jane McDonald’s touching confession about ‘cute new man’ in her family

Jane's partner, Eddie, died last year

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Jane McDonald is back on our screens tonight for her Highland Christmas show.

The star has had much to celebrate in recent months and even some personal news as well as TV.

Last month, Jane gushed over a “cute” new man in her life in the form of her niece’s baby.

The singer-songwriter revealed that her niece’s new baby has helped her “let the light in” following the death of her partner, Eddie, last year.

Jane McDonald speaking on Loose Women as Coleen Nolan sits besides her
Jane opened up about her niece’s baby on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald makes confession on Loose Women

During an appearance on Loose Women in November, Jane opened up about her family life.

Jane also opened up about how she was doing, a year on from the death of her partner.

Sadly, Eddie passed away in March 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

During the show, Jane said she was doing “so much better”, 18 months on from Eddie’s death.

“I’m doing so much better and you realise just how important your family and friends are,” she said.

“I have more good days now than bad days and I relish those now.”

She then continued, saying: “I was very lucky – I’ve always had a very busy life without a partner, so I’ve been able to just carry on and my fans were just incredible. They got me through so much over the tour, so I’m very grateful.”

Jane McDonald looks forward as she talks on Loose Women
Jane spoke about her grief on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald talks about her ‘new man’ on Loose Women

The 59-year-old then went on to speak about the new “man”.

The singer revealed to the panel that her niece had a baby boy, and in a sweet tribute to Jane’s late partner, named him Ed.

“There’s a new man in your life –  a cute new man,” Ruth Langsford said to Jane.

“He’s just the light. He’s just so beautiful, I can’t believe it,” Jane gushed as she spoke about baby Ed.

“My niece, Katie, has had a little baby boy, and they’ve called him Ed,” she said.

“And he’s just gorgeous!” Jane cried as the audience applauded.

“I’m so in love,” she said. “I didn’t know you could feel that.”

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas

Meanwhile, tonight (December 21), Jane is back for her new show Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas.

Speaking on Instagram this week, Jane told her fans: “In Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas I enjoyed some wonderful festive traditions as I explored the Scottish highlands.

“Along with my best mate, Sue, we began the trip with a tour of the sights – and wow, it really was stunning. We tried whisky tasting (just a few tipples – lovely!), bauble making and joined a children’s choir for carols by candlelight.”

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘choked up’ as emotional star admits unexpected impact of huge family ‘first’

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. 

