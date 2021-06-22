Hetti Bywater’s clap back at rude trolls over body insults – ‘Calm the f down’

Hetti Bywater has a history of calling out social media trolls.

The EastEnders actress, who played Lucy Beale on the BBC soap, has regularly been the target of weight jibes.

Hetti isn’t shy about showing off her figure on Instagram, however, the pictures don’t always go down as well as she may have hoped.

She has famously called out “negative” people on the platform, and shared her wish for them to “calm the f down”.

After posting a photo of herself in a bikini, apparently, some fans questioned whether she had used photoshop.

Hetti took to Instagram Stories to hit back at the remarks.

“Does everyone have to be so bloody negative on IG. It’s not your life so calm the f down,” she ranted.

‘To the people saying my hips are photoshopped… I’ve always had wide hips. It runs in my family.

The actress went on to add: “I will from now on be deleting any comments that are negative or rude. Purely because a girl doesn’t have time for that. Thanks, bye.”

She later thanked fans who are supportive and insisted that she doesn’t understand why her body causes such a storm.

“I find it really ridiculous that someone can post a picture and it gets so much commotion,” she said.

“There are far better things to talk about with what’s going on in the world than someone posting a picture.”

Where is Hetti Bywater now?

Hetti left her role on EastEnders in 2014.

However, she made a brief appearance in 2015 during a flashback episode.

The episode showed what really happened the night of Lucy’s death and revealed her little half-brother Bobby, who was 10 at the time, killed her after hitting her over the head with a jewellery box.

Hetti is best known for her role in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Since then, she has only had a handful of acting roles.

She made an appearance in Death in Paradise, and also Sky One series Delicious.

During her Death In Paradise episode, some viewers commented on Hetti’s weight on social media.

One tweeted: “@bywaterhetti_ you are so so thin…Look so unhealthy in death in paradise : (“.

Meanwhile, Hetti has remained out of the spotlight in recent years. In 2017, she was spotted working as a barmaid in Islington in London.

