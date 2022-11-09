Harry Wild on Acorn TV: Who is in the cast alongside Jane Seymour?

Harry Wild on Acorn TV has a great cast – led by actress Jane Seymour – but who else stars alongside her in the cosy crime?

There are a lot of faces that you’re sure to recognise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Harry Wild!

Jane Seymour stars as Harry Wild (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jane Seymour leads the cast as Harriet “Harry” Wild

Actress Jane Seymour leads the cast as Harriet Harry Wild in the Acorn TV series.

The 71-year-old actress is probably best known for starring in the long-running family drama Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. She received two Emmy nominations for her role as Dr Michaela Quinn.

You might also know her as Bond girl Solitaire to Roger Moore’s Bond in Live and Let Die.

She also received an Emmy nomination for her role in the mini-series War and Remembrance, playing Natalie Henry.

Another one of her well-known film roles is in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers, playing Kathleen.

Other notable TV roles include Genevieve in Smallville, Amanda in Jane the Virgin and Victoria in Modern Men.

In recent years, she’s starred as Madelyn in Netflix‘s The Kominsky Method and Bette in the comedy series B Positive.

She’s next set to star in the Netflix romcom Irish Wish alongside Lindsay Lohan.

Actor Rohan Nedd plays Fergus Reid (Credit: Acorn TV)

Rohan Nedd plays Fergus Reid

Rohan Nedd, 27, plays Harry’s sidekick Fergus Reid!

Fergus and Harry didn’t meet on the best of terms, with Fergus mugging Harry. But Harry saw potential in the teen and took him on as her apprentice in investigating.

Rohan’s first role was in Doctor Who in 2017; he played one of the Roman soldiers, Simon, in The Eaters of Light episode.

He then starred in the Netflix series Safe as Mike alongside actress Amanda Abbington.

And you might recognise him from another Acorn TV series – Whitstable Pearl! He played Pearl’s son Charlie in the show.

He’s also had small roles in Doctors and Midsomer Murders.

And if you’re wondering if that Irish accent in Harry Wild is real, it actually isn’t!

Jane Seymour shared this about Rohan’s impressive accent: “Then when I met him, of course, he’s a Brit, right? He never speaks in a British accent ever. He speaks in this perfect Dublin accent all the time.

“Dubliners are absolutely flabbergasted every time we tell them, you know, that he’s not Irish at all, that he’s never done this before.”

Actor Kevin Ryan stars as Charlie Wild (Credit: Acorn TV)

Kevin Ryan stars as DI Charlie Wild in Harry Wild

Kevin Ryan, 38, stars as Charlie, Harry’s son in the cosy crime drama.

Charlie is a senior detective, who doesn’t appreciate his mother meddling in his cases.

Kevin has had quite of few recognisable TV roles!

His first big role was in Raw, the Lisa McGee comedy-drama series starring Bloodlands’ Charlene McKenna.

He also starred in the BBC America series Copper, playing Detective Francis Maguire.

Kevin also starred in the 2016 crime drama Guilt.

He played Callum in the Irish drama series The Southern Westerlies.

And he’s also had guest-starring roles in Once Upon A Time, Sons of Liberty and The Night Shift.

Amy Huberman plays Charlie’s wife Orla (Credit: Acorn TV)

Amy Huberman plays Orla

Actress Amy Huberman stars as Orla, Charlie’s wife, in Harry Wild.

Orla is slightly overbearing but means well, caring for Charlie and their daughter Lola.

The 43-year-old actress is probably best known for starring as Joy in the Acorn TV comedy Finding Joy.

Amy is also known for starring in Cold Feet; her character Sarah Poynter had an affair with James Nesbitt’s character Adam Williams.

You might also recognise her from the Irish drama The Clinic, she starred in all seven series of the show.

Other notable TV roles include Tara Rafferty in Striking Out, Kate in Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope and Alice in Threesome.

She also featured in the final series of Derry Girls in the Stranger on the Train episode.

Actor Stuart Graham plays Ray in Harry Wild (Credit: Acorn TV)

Harry Wild cast: Stuart Graham plays Ray Tiernan

Stuart Graham plays Ray Tiernan, Charlie’s boss who Harry grows closer to, much to the chagrin of her son.

The 55-year-old actor is probably best known for starring as DCI Matthew Eastwood in The Fall, the old-school detective who often butted heads with Jim Burns.

He also starred alongside Jodie Comer in the fictional miniseries Thirteen, which recounted the thirteen years that Ivy Moxam spent kidnapped.

Stuart played officer Raymond Lohan in Hunger – in a memorable scene, he checks his car for a bomb at the start of the film about the Irish Hunger Strikes.

Other roles include Dr Richard McKenna in The Clinic, Quinn in North Sea Connection and Denis Ahern in Smother.

Paul Tylack plays Glenn (Credit: Acorn TV)

Harry Wild cast: Paul Tylak is Glenn Talbot

Paul Tylak plays Glenn Talbot in Harry Wild, Harry’s Welsh and eccentric friend.

The Irish actor is probably best known for playing Hanif Shar in the Amazon Prime series Informer.

He’s had guest star roles in Father Ted, Silent Witness and Frank of Ireland.

He recently starred in the period drama Mr Malcolm’s List as Mr Dalton.

He also recently starred in the Apple TV series Bad Sisters, playing Dr O’Doul.

Rose O’Neill makes her debut performance as Lola Wild (Credit: Acorn TV)

Who else stars in the cast of Harry Wild?

Esosa Ighodaro, who plays Detective Liz Cullen in the US series Kin, plays June.

Danielle Ryan from The CW’s Professionals stars as Charlie’s junior detective Vicky Boyle.

Rose O’Neill makes her debut performance as Charlie and Orla’s daughter Lola.

Who has guest starred in Harry Wild?

Harry Wild has featured some great guest stars!

If you’re a fan of the Irish soap Fair City, you might’ve recognised these stars from the soap in Harry Wild!

Ciara O’Callaghan aka Yvonne Doyle played Vivian Mitchell-Tieran in Harry Wild.

Anthony Delaney starred as Jordan MacDonald and Noni Stapleton played Karan Gallagher.

Morgan C. Jones, who you might recognise from the Colin Farrell fantasy series Legend of Cambria, plays Professor Graham Gray on the show.

Supernatural star Adam Fergus guest-starred as Robin Whitney on the show.

Matt Ryan, who’s known as Doctor Gwyn Davies from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow also guest stars.

Michael Patric from Frontier also guest-starred as John O’Toole.

And Stephen Hogan, who you might recognise as Padraig Kelly from Kat and Alfie: Redwater!

Harry Wild is available to binge on Acorn TV. Series 2 will release early next year.

