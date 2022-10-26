Whitstable Pearl has been commissioned for series 2, which is great news for fans of cosy crime drama.

But what’s going to happen, and who’s in it? How many episodes will there be and do we have a start date yet?

Here’s the full lowdown on the return of Whitstable Pearl…

Whitstable Pearl with Kerry Godliman was a huge hit (Credit: Acorn TV)

Whitstable Pearl series 2: What is the series about?

Based on the novels by Julie Wassmer, series one introduced us to Pearl Nolan (Kerry Godliman).

A chef and owner of the Whitstable Pearl restaurant in the Kent seaside town, she runs it along with her son Charlie.

Pearl is also close to waitress Ruby and interfering mum Dolly.

But here’s the difference – Pearl also ran a detective agency on the side, and put her police training from yesteryear to good use.

The series was a hit for streaming service Acorn TV in the UK, and it’s been confirmed that Whitstable Pearl is coming back for a second.

There’s more detective work for Pearl in series two (Credit: Acorn TV)

What’s going to happen in series 2 of Whitstable Pearl?

The second series welcomes back the fab Kerry Godliman in the lead role.

Additionally, Howard Charles is back as DCI Mike Maguire – who frequently works with Pearl (or is that the other way around?).

And Frances Barber returns as Pearl’s mum, Dolly.

Acorn says series two will see Pearl prioritise her detective work and transition from being a chef to a full-time investigator who cooks a bit on the side.

And why not? Series one proved that Pearl was a dab hand at solving cases in and around the picturesque seaside town.

Where is Whitstable Pearl filmed?

Series 2 of Whitstable Pearl began in February of this year, and it returned to the Kent coast to film!

The show films where it’s set: in Whitstable in Kent. Frances Barber who plays Dolly says this about filming in Whitstable: “I’ve been here several times, I filmed here many years ago for a short film. It’s a gorgeous place.

“I mean, it just feels so lovely, as a Londoner to be by the sea. So, I couldn’t be happier that we’re filming here.”

David Caffrey, who directed series one adds: “There’s kind of an embarrassment of riches here for the type of show that we’re going for.

“There are industrial factories, and then you’ve got the slightly more touristy elements with the restaurants.

“You’ve got just a beautiful landscape, with the Isle of Sheppey there and Essex in the distance, so it’s a fantastic place to create an atmosphere for a show like this.”

Howard is back as Mike Maguire (Credit: Acorn TV)

How many episodes will there be in Whitstable Pearl series 2?

Whitstable Pearl will once again return for a six-episode stint.

The first two episodes will release together, and the rest will follow weekly.

That’s lots of Whitstable Pearl content to keep you going!

Is there a start date for series 2?

Whitstable Pearl will return with its second series on Monday November 28 2022.

The weekly episodes will continue until the finale on December 12.

So it’s not long to wait now! We can’t wait to see more of Whitstable Pearl.

Kerry says: “I’m delighted to get the chance to play Pearl for a second series.

“She’s such a rich character to dive into and I adore her passion for Whitstable, justice and oysters… and maybe a certain DCI too. Can’t wait!”

Whitstable Pearl returns on Monday November 28 on Acorn TV with a two-episode premiere.

