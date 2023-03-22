Happy Valleys fans ‘fuming’ that BBC One drama hasn’t received a nomination in BAFTAs 2023

The BAFTA TV Awards 2023 nominations have been announced – and Happy Valley fans are far from ‘happy’.

In fact, they are bleeding furious!

While Cillian Murphy has received his first BAFTA TV Award nomination for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Sarah Lancashire does not feature in the noms for her portrayal of Catherine Cawood.

And Happy Valley fans are shouting loud enough to wake the dead – namely, Tommy Lee Royce still burning in hell.

So why hasn’t Happy Valley received any nominations, what has BAFTA said about the ‘snub’, and who HAS been given the all-important nod?

Hello, is this BAFTA? Sarah Lancashire deserves all the awards for her role as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

The BAFTA TV Awards 2023 nominations

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 have been revealed – and The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt have received several nods.

Each of the dramas has six nominations across the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards

And both leading actors, Ben Whishaw and Martin Freeman, have been nominated for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy received his first ever TV BAFTA nomination for his performance as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

The English, Slow Horses, Black Bird, and Sherwood have also been considered worthy.

Notably, the nominations for best drama series are Bad Sisters, The Responder, Sherwood, and Somewhere Boy.

All well deserved…

But where’s Happy Valley?

And while we think ALL the cast of Happy Valley deserve accolades, Sarah Lancashire’s portrayal of Catherine Cawood was truly heroic.

However, the leading actress nominations include Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth, Maxine Peake for Anne, and Vicky McClure in Without Sin.

Sarah Lancashire does receive a nomination for leading actress, however, but it is for her role in Julia on Sky Atlantic.

Cillian Murphy has received his first BAFTA TV nomination for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Fans left ‘fuming’ at BAFTA snub

Happy Valley fans were left ‘fuming’ by the perceived snub.

One simply wrote: “Where are the Happy Valley nominations?”

Another said: “Wait, no Happy Valley BAFTA noms?”

A third typed: “Did no one on the BAFTA committee watch Happy Valley? What even?”

“Erm… Where is Sarah Lancashire’s nomination for Happy Valley?” said another. “I’m fuming!”

In fact, many Happy Valley fans were miffed about the exclusion.

So what happened?

Why hasn’t Happy Valley been nominated for any BAFTAs in 2023?

The official BAFTA Twitter account – after being bombarded by disgruntled Happy Valley fans – soon reassured everyone that it wasn’t a snub.

Although the awards are called the BAFTA TV Awards 2023, they actually only include TV shows from 2022.

The final series of Happy Valley aired in 2023, with episode one kicking off on New Year’s Day.

So fans will have to wait a whole year to find out if Happy Valley will receive any nominations.

BAFTA said: “Happy Valley wasn’t eligible for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards as it came out in 2023.

“It will however be eligible for next year’s awards.”

A spokesperson clarified to ED!: “The eligibility window for this year’s nominations was 1st January to 31st December 2022, so Happy Valley will be eligible for next year’s awards.”

That’s a huge collective sigh of relief from us!

Happy Valley is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The BAFTA TV Awards will air later in 2023.

