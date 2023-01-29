Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran on Sarah Lancashire helping to launch her acting career

Happy Valley fans have adored the relationship between Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) since the show began back in 2014.

But Siobhan has shared that the pair began their friendship “decades” ago, and Sarah played a part in helping Siobhan launch her early career.

Siobhan Finneran and Sarah Lancashire have starred as Clare and Catherine since 2014 (Credit; BBC)

Sarah Lancashire helped launch Siobhan Finneran’s career

Siobhan Finneran told The Guardian that she has known Sarah Lancashire “for decades” and they first met when Siobhan was just 17.

They were both on a Theatre Studies course in Oldham College, with Sarah attending a few years earlier than Siobhan.

She shared: “Sarah and some other students performed at the open day.”

The pair eventually acted together on their course: “We met then and eventually did a play together.”

Siobhan adds that their “decades” long friendship is probably why Catherine and Clare’s relationship translates so well on screen.

She added: “For us, their scenes are like coming home. It feels safe and wonderful. That’s what viewers mostly talk to me about – the sisterly relationship and how much love there is in that house.”

Catherine and Clare’s relationship has become strained in Happy Valley series 3… (Credit: BBC)

Siobhan Finneran says she and Sarah Lancashire “eat cake” together

Since the pair acted together in their early careers, Siobhan Finneran added that she appreciates that Sarah will “eat cake” with her.

She quipped: “We’ve both got a slightly warped sense of humour and we both like a cake.

“It’s always a joy to work with another actress who actually eats cake.”

As Clare and Catherine’s relationship strains in Happy Valley, at least we know Siobhan and Sarah’s friendship stays strong!

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

