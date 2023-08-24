Happy Valley creator announces new BBC drama, Hot Flush

The creator of Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack has announced she is penning a new drama.

Sally Wainright’s new drama will be airing on BBC One, it has been revealed.

Happy Valley was a smash hit (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley creator to pen new drama

Sally Wainright, who has gave us the iconic Happy Valley is set to pen a new drama.

The exciting news was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier today (Thursday, August 24).

Speaking at the festival, the Director of Drama at the BBC, Lindsay Salt, revealed all about the new drama. She also revealed it will be titled Hot Flush.

It is set to follow five women of a “certain age” who form a punk rock band. They form the band to enter a talent contest.

Though the idea of forming a band begins as a joke, the band soon becomes a catalyst for change in women’s lives.

Happy Valley creator launches new drama, Hot Flush

However, according to the series synopsis, it’s more than just music that binds the women together.

“A deeply potent, long-buried secret connects Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, and it’s a secret that could tear everything apart,” the synopsis reads.

Hot Flush will also follow the lead characters as they deal with their demanding jobs, grown-up children, dependent parents, husbands who have let them down, and the menopause.

The series is set to consist of six episodes and will be set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Sally also penned Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

Sally Wainright talks new show

Lindsay Salt spoke at the festival. “We’re so excited to have the magnificent Sally Wainwright back writing on the BBC, with the brilliant Drama Republic team producing,” she said.

“Hot Flush is a sharply observed, vibrant and vital story of five very different women at the same stage in their lives, joined together by their love of music. But that’s just the start and – as you’d expect from Sally – there are twists and turns aplenty to keep viewers enthralled,” she then added.

Sally said: “I’ve been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It’s a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life-stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with.

“The show is also my own personal homage to [ITV drama] Rock Follies of ’77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13.”

