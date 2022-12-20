Dave Myers targeted by ‘very very offensive’ trolling during reality show stint

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers may be beloved by fans, but that didn’t stop him being targeted by trolls when he was on Strictly Come Dancing.

The chef was on the BBC ballroom contest back in 2013 and managed to stay in the competition for weeks despite his less than perfect form on the dancefloor.

TV star Dave had a lot of supporters during his stint on the show.

But he once admitted that he also found himself of the receiving end of some “very, very offensive” comments.

Dave (right) was trolled when he was on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers faced ‘stinkers’ from critics

Things ramped up when he and his pro dance partner Karen Hauer were kept in the competition by the public even though they only got a score of 19 from the judges.

Some people apparently thought it wasn’t on that dancers they thought stronger were in jeopardy.

Dave – who is currently battling cancer – told The Telegraph at the time: “There’ve been a few stinkers aimed at me, but I don’t get it really.

“Strictly is a journey. I haven’t danced before but I’m putting the practice hours in, whether it shows or not.”

The star said quitting the contest would not have been the right thing to do.

Dave and Si King make up the Hairy Bikers (Credit: ITV)

He insisted it would be “wussy to throw the towel in for a bit of stick”.

He also felt that if he walked out it wouldn’t be respectful to the people who had voted for him.

The TV star, 65, said he wasn’t scared of criticism and said most of what he’d heard was positive.

But he said some of it was “very, very offensive”.

How did Dave do on Strictly?

Dave and his dance partner Karen made it all the way to the seventh week when they were on Strictly nine years ago.

Model and TV star Abbey Clancy went on to win the series.

Meanwhile, Dave is currently battling cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy this year.

He made an appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen on December 10 and offered an update on his health.

He said at the time: “It’s been a rough year, Matt. I can’t pretend otherwise. There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

Dave added: “I’ve got to give a shoutout to all the doctors and nurses in Birmingham. They put me back together and got me walking again.”

The Hairy Bikers Go North – a repeat from 2021 – is on tonight (December 20) at 8pm on BBC Two.

