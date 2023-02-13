The BBC has commissioned a drama about the Grenfell Tower tragedy, where a fire led to the deaths of 72 people in West London.

The series will be written and directed by Peter Kominsky, who wrote the Channel 4 series The Undeclared War.

While the drama has just been announced, it’s already sparked early backlash from concerned viewers.

The Grenfell Tower tragedy sparked outrage across the country (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BBC announces Grenfell Tower drama

The BBC reports that the drama will draw on more five years of research from public sources, the official inquiry hearings and extensive interviews.

It will give a “comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during and after the devastating fire which took place on June 14 2017”.

It is written and directed by Peter Kosminsky. He’s best known for writing The Undeclared War and the 2011 film The Promise.

The three-part series will “shine a light on the human stories of those caught up in the tragedy”.

It will also explore “the profound impact of Grenfell on survivors, the families and loved ones of those whose lives were lost”.

The drama also hopes to show “what we can learn to ensure that the events at Grenfell can never happen again elsewhere”.

Grenfell tower drama sparks early backlash

The drama has just been announced but has already sparked backlash from people who believe the drama is in bad taste.

One Twitter user complained: “I find it really distasteful that we can fund a drama on Grenfell but we can’t appropriately compensate those who lost their lives or homes or replace all the cladding found in other buildings nationally.”

A second person alleged it was “making money out of a tragedy”.

Another person worried about impartiality in the drama.

“I think a lot of people would feel more comfortable about impartiality if it had been commissioned by Channel 4 or ITV,” they said.

Another Twitter user, meanwhile, wrote that they expect the drama “will be powerful”.

ED! has contacted the BBC for response to the backlash.

Peter Kosminsky will write and direct the drama (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kosminsky wrote it to learn ‘how to avoid it ever happening again’

Writer and director Peter Kosminsky said: “Occasionally, events occur in our national story which touch us all.

“The fire at Grenfell Tower is such an event. We remember what we were doing when we heard about it. Yet, we may be left with a less than a clear sense of exactly what happened, what went wrong.

“In our drama, we attempt to pick our way through hours of public testimony, as well as original interviews conducted by our team, to reach the heart of this catastrophe.

“How such a thing can have happened. How we can avoid it ever happening again.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Grenfell was a tragedy that touched the entire nation.

“Grenfell will utilise drama’s unique ability to sensitively and respectfully show the human side of what happened.

“And also offer a response to some of the many unanswered questions that remain.”

