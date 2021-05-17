Great British Menu: Who is guest judge Phil Wang?

Phil Wang is a guest judge on Great British Menu today (Monday May 17).

The Stoke-born stand up won a host of awards for his comedy during – and following – his time at Cambridge University.

And he also managed to fit in a four-year engineering degree while working the comedy gig circuit. But why is he a guest judge on Great British Menu?

Phil Wang gave Andi Oliver’s chiller the once over on Great British Menu (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Where else other than Great British Menu have you seen Phil Wang?

Phil makes regular appearances on the telly as a talking head and comedic pundit.

Among the many shows he has turned up on are The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

He’s also shown his face plenty of times on TV quizzes. Pointless Celebrities, Hypothetical and Richard Osman’s House of Games have all had him on.

Phil is also very in demand for comic panel shows and has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI. And he has also performed stand up on Live at the Apollo.

But Great British Menu is not his first food-related TV appearance. In 2020 he appeared on Big Zuu’s Big Eats and explained he rates every meal he eats with a score of between one to five noodle bowls.

Who else is a guest judge for Great British Menu 2021?

Finals week has a guest judge for every episode (and course), apart from the Banquet Special finale on Friday.

Phil is the guest judge for the starter and fellow comic Ed Gamble is in the role for the desserts episode.

Artist Zoe Laughlin is the visiting taster for fish course. And presenter Carol Vorderman will be tucking in as guest judge for the main course instalment.

Do you remember seeing Phil Wang on Pointless Celebrities? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What took Phil Wang’s fancy?

As previewed on social media ahead of the show’s airing, Phil was particularly impressed by a ‘science’ starter.

“Now this is what I want from a science dish,” he said with some relish as what appeared to be a tray of chemistry apparatus was laid out in front of him.

Almost licking his lips, Phil broke his dish down: “Beakers, pipettes, glassware.”

Surely glassware would leave anyone – even a science geek like Phil – with a bit of indigestion, though?

– Great British Menu continues on BBC Two all this week at 8pm – apart from on Tuesday May 18, when it airs from 7pm.

