Grantchester fans rejoice – DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport are returning for series 7 and another dose of reassuring nostalgia…

The cosy crime drama starts again on Friday nights from March 11 2022.

And, of course, it kicks off with a murder.

But what is this series about, when is it set, and who’s in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new run of the ITV series!

Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport in Grantchester series 7 (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Grantchester series 7 set?

DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport return for the long hot summer of 1959.

Series 7 of Grantchester sees DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport investigate the death of Lord Edmund Fitzgerald.

The corpse was found in a shed, on the grounds of Fitzgerald Estate.

ITV tells us: “With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s.

“But, before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties, there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.”

Series six of Grantchester, which aired in 2021, was set the year before – in 1958.

What happens in Grantchester series 7?

The series kicks off with wedding season in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

Among Reverend Will Davenport’s many brides-to-be is Adele Fitzgerald.

She lives on the once-grand, but now pretty shabby, Fitzgerald Estate with her green-fingered spinster sister Maude.

The body of a dead man is found in the grounds and is quickly identified as the sisters’ errant brother Lord Edmund Fitzgerald.

Edmund has been living a nomadic life travelling the world since the war.

As Will and DI Geordie Keating begin to investigate the crime, they find themselves at odds with Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace and DC Larry Peters in viewing the death as a murder.

As Will and Geordie investigate the Fitzgerald family history, they find themselves looking into Edmund’s own romantic past…

Elloria Torchia joins the cast as Maya, the new love interest of Tom Brittney’s Rev Will Davenport (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes is series 7?

Series 7 of Grantchester is six episodes in total.

Although the 6th series, which aired in 2021, was eight episodes.

The popular crime drama has now returned to six episodes once again.

Each episode airs on Friday nights at 9pm on ITV1.

The last episode in the series is expected to air on Friday April 15 2022.

Who guest stars in series 7?

ITV has confirmed a number of guest stars during series 7, including Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

Charlotte, who played Nurse Barbara Hereward in the BBC period drama, stars as Bonnie Evans in Grantchester series 7.

She appears in episode three onwards.

The actress is also known for playing Alison Cooper in Ghosts, George in Feel Good, Alison in Dead Pixels, and Melissa ‘Oregon’ Shawcross in Dead Meat.

The Split star Ellora Torchia also joins the cast as Maya.

Beatnik Maya is Rev Davenport’s hot new love interest!

Ellora joins the cast in episode one of Grantchester series 7.

The actress has also starred in DCI Banks, Indian Summers, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and Broadchurch.

Emma Cunniffe also guest stars as Maude Fitzgerald.

Actress Emma, recently starred in political thriller Roadkill, and is known for her roles in The Lakes, Silent Witness, and Unforgotten.

Meanwhile, Anna Wilson-Jones stars as Adele Fitzgerald.

Viewers will know her as Jackie in A Confession, Lady Leadsom in Harlots, and Lady Emma Portman in Victoria.

Other guest stars include Janie Dee of Official Secrets fame, The English Patient’s Philip Whitchurch, and Nip/Tuck’s Rowena King.

In episode two, David Boyle stars as Douglas Rickman, Kirsty Besterman plays Melanie Carmichael, and Boadicea Ricketts is Velma Sawyer.

Episode three stars Steven Blake as Danny Smart, Isaac Highams as Ernie Evans, Rowena King as Edith Larson, and Tom Glenister (yes, son of Robert!) as Jim.

Charlotte Ritchie joins the cast of Grantchester series 7 as Bonnie Evans (Credit: ITV1)

Who’s in the cast of Grantchester series 7?

Grantchester series seven cast sees all of the old favourites return!

Robson Green and Tom Brittney will, of course, reprise their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs Chapman, while Al Weaver comes back as Leonard Finch.

Kacey Ainsworth does appear as Cathy Keating, even though she and husband Geordie are now estranged.

Meanwhile, Oliver Dimsdale stars as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble plays Jack Chapman, and Melissa Johns portrays Miss Scott.

Bradley Hall stars as Larry Peters.

Gentleman Jack star Michael D. Xavier joins the cast as Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace.

Actor Tom Brittney turns director!

Actor Tom Brittney – aka Rev Will Davenport – moves behind the camera in series 7 of Grantchester.

He’s confirmed to direct one episode in the new series.

Speaking about his stint as director, Tom Brittney said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

“I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series.

“It’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Robson Green and his onscreen wife Kacey Ainsworth in Grantchester (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Geordie’s marriage to Cathy?

Geordie Keating is married to Cathy Keating, with whom he has children.

In previous series, viewers have seen that his marriage to Cathy was on the rocks following his affair with a colleague.

The pair became estranged in series 6.

Robson Green says of his character: “Geordie is lost at the beginning of this series, he no longer has the safety net of family.

“He is detached from Cathy and the kids and he’s living with Will at the Vicarage, also feeling lost there and like a fish out of water.”

Geordie’s estranged wife Cathy has found new independence in Grantchester series 7.

She is working in a department store.

Kacey Ainsworth says: “At the beginning of the series Cathy has thrown Geordie out, this time for good.

“They’re trying to co-parent and negotiate the logistics of it all with pick-ups and drop-offs, the whole diary mess which doesn’t fit well with Geordie’s job.

“He’s a bit all over the place and he is realising how hard it is to try and combine work and childcare.”

Where is Grantchester filmed?

Grantchester is filmed in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

Grantchester is a real village and civil parish on the River Cam or Granta in South Cambridgeshire, England.

It lies about two miles south of Cambridge.

Grantchester series 7 starts on Friday March 11 2022 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

