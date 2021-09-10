Who plays Reverend Will Davenport in Grantchester? Is Tom Brittney single and what else has he starred in?

Grantchester continues on Friday nights, with Tom Brittney in a starring role as Reverend Will Davenport – but is the actor single?

What else has he starred in and how old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kent-born TV star.

Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport in Grantchester (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Reverend Will Davenport in Grantchester?

Actor Tom Brittney portrays Rev Will Davenport in Grantchester.

He replaced James Norton’s character Sidney Chambers in 2019.

ITV describe Reverend Will Davenport as a crime-solving “man of the people”.

After the departure of Sidney Chambers, Will was named vicar of the eponymous village outside of Cambridge.

An affable, energetic man in his late twenties, Will is a fan of rock ‘n’ roll, and arrived in Granchester on a motorcycle, clad in leather.

At the time, executive producer Rebecca Eaton said: “As much as I know you’ll miss James Norton, I PROMISE that you’ll love Tom Brittney.

“Just watch Will go toe-to-toe with Robson Green’s character, the very skeptical Geordie… and watch him win him over.”

What has Grantchester’s Tom Brittney starred in before?

Reverend Will Davenport star Tom Brittney has been onscreen ever since his first TV appearance in 2013.

The actor starred as Ollie Cox in Doctors, and went on to have small parts in Call the Midwife, Pramface and Casualty.

He portrayed Tyler Mitchell in the 2015 series of The Syndicate and Ken Howells in The Five the following year.

Tom is probably best known for his role as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in The Outlander and Roger Lockwood in UnREAL.

He will soon portray the character of Paulson in the upcoming TV series Ray James – about an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Series six of Grantchester currently airs on Friday nights (Credit: ITV1)

How tall is the Grantchester Reverend Will Davenport star?

Grantchester viewers will have noticed that Will Davenport star Tom Brittney is considerably taller than his co-star Robson Green.

In fact, actor Tom Brittney is 1.88cm, which is just under 6ft 2.

Robson is 1.75m, which translates as 5′ 7.

Does Tom Brittney have a girlfriend?

Reverend Will Davenport star Tom is believed to be currently single.

He previously dated illustrator Kate Tweedle.

There is no indication of a significant other on his social media accounts, either.

Despite his good looks, Tom has revealed he suffers from body dysmorphia.

In 2020, he said: “I used to take off days from school, because I just hated the way that I looked.

“I’m very insecure with the way that I look and I’ll beat myself up about performances.”

Jordan Alexandra as Sunny West, and Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport in Grantchester (Credit: ITV1)

Why is Will Davenport celibate?

Grantchester star Will Davenport has chosen a life of celibacy until marriage.

He suffered a rough childhood which involved partying and sleeping with women.

After which, Will decided to turn his life around and made a vow of celibacy.

He ultimately turned to the church for redemption.

His love interest in series six is the very gorgeous Sunny West, portrayed by actress Jordan Alexandra.

Grantchester Rev Will Davenport – does Tom Brittney have an Instagram account?

Fans will be thrilled to know Tom does have his own Instagram account.

And it’s verified with the little blue tick!

To stalk the man behind Grantchester’s Will Davenport, click here.

On his official Twitter account, Tom jokingly calls himself: “Potentially award winning actor. Please, I’m trying my best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brittney (@tombrittney)

Grantchester Reverend Will Davenport: How old is Tom Brittney?

Tom Christopher Brittney was born on October 26 1990 in Gravesend, Kent.

That makes him 30 years old at the time of writing.

His mother is the novelist and playwright Lynn Brittney. He has a younger sister, Rose, who is a trained dancer.

Watch Reverend Will Davenport in Grantchester on Friday September 11 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

