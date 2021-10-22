Grantchester comes to an emotional end this week with Geordie facing some uncomfortable truths about his army buddy – but will there be a series seven of the period drama?

The long-running series set in the 1950s has had six seasons so far.

Here’s everything we know about series seven.

Grantchester series seven – will there be a new series?

Great news for Grantchester fans!

There will indeed be a series seven of the ITV1 period drama.

The crime drama set in the Cambridgeshire village named Grantchester will be returning…

And the release date is potentially much sooner than you’d think.

What do we know about Grantchester series seven so far?

Filming on series seven got underway before the sixth run had even aired.

According to ITV, the series will be set in the long hot summer of 1959 with wedding season in full swing.

Geordie Keating will be kept as busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

We’re told: “With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s.

“But before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.”

Actor Robson Green says: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE’.

“This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is… Class!”

Grantchester series seven cast

Robson Green and Tom Brittney will return as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively.

Tessa Peake-Jones reprises her role as Mrs Chapman, while Al Weaver will return as Leonard Finch.

Kacey Ainsworth returns as Cathy Keating, as well as Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe.

Meanwhile, Nick Brimble stars as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns portrays Miss Scott and Bradley Hall plays Larry Peters.

Grantchester series seven guest stars

ITV has confirmed a number of guest stars during the run, including Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

The Split star Ellora Torchia will also appear, as will Emma Cunniffe, who recently starred in political thriller Roadkill.

Other guest stars include Janie Dee of Official Secrets fame, The English Patient’s Philip Whitchurch, Nip/Tuck’s Rowena King, Victoria’s Anna Wilson-Jones and Gentleman Jack star Michael D. Xavier.

Grantchester actor Tom Brittney turns director in series seven!

We also know that actor Tom Brittney – aka Rev Will Davenport – is moving behind the camera, too.

He’s confirmed to direct one episode in series seven.

Speaking about his stint as director, Tom Brittney said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

“I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series.

“It’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

When will Grantchester be back?

Filming for Grantchester season seven got underway in July 2021.

That means that series seven could even return to our screens in the first half of 2022.

What happened in episode eight of series six of Grantchester?

Geordie finds himself implicated in the investigation when a successful music producer (played by Tristan Gemmill) is murdered.

He has to finally face up to some traumatic events from his own past when forced to consider whether his army buddy Johnny could be the killer.

Meanwhile, Will is on thin ice with the Bishop, who wants to discuss his future in Grantchester.

Could both of their jobs be on the line?

Grantchester will be back on ITV1 sometime in 2022.

