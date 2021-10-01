Grantchester episode five, series eight: Shaun Dooley guests stars alongside an amazing cast!

Grantchester continues this week, and episode five has one of the most exciting cast line-ups for ages – including the amazing Shaun Dooley.

The continuing drama series introduces several new characters on Friday (October 1 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Grantchester series eight, episode five.

Shaun Dooley joins the cast of Grantchester (Credit: ITV1)

Grantchester episode five cast – Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley joins the cast of Grantchester episode five as Johnny Richards.

Johnny is Geordie’s old army buddy, and the emergence of the old friend strains the partnership between Will and Geordie.

ITV tells us: “Will and Geordie’s friendship is tested when an old army buddy comes back into Geordie’s life.

“Johnny is a lawyer, representing the very people Geordie puts away.

“But the bond forged between them in a prison camp in Burma means Geordie is drawn to this morally grey character.

“Particularly when Will’s idealism starts looking like naivety, from a certain point of view.”

Producer Richard Cookson says: “Hints have been dropped about Geordie’s time as a POW in Burma since series two…

“So when Johnny walks back into his life, he doesn’t just stir up old memories – he dredges up an awful guilty secret too…”

Of course, TV fans will recognise Shaun Dooley from his most recent role as DCI Mike Braithwaite in Innocent.

He also portrayed Clive Tozer in It’s a Sin, Doug Tripp in The Stranger and Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack.

Shaun, 47, has also appeared in The Witcher, Doctor Who, Gunpowder, Jamestown, Broadchurch and DCI Banks.

We particularly loved him as Greg in Misfits.

The cast of Grantchester episode five includes Tyger Drew-Honey (Credit: ITV1)

Tyger Drew-Honey plays Malcy Smith

Tyger Drew-Honey stars as Malcy Smith in Grantchester episode five.

The actor, 25, portrays a thief who stages an audacious robbery from a bank security van – and promptly gets involved in a punch-up with Will.

Tyger Drew-Honey is most famous for playing teenager Jake Brockman in improvised comedy Outnumbered.

He’s also starred as Lester Large in The Large Family, Mr. Lovett in the Ministry of Curious Stuff and Mr Easter in Robbie Easter.

Most recently, he’s appeared in Scream Street and Cuckoo.

Paul Bradley as Elliot Hope in Holby City (Credit: BBC One)

Paul Bradley plays Jeremy Baker

The immensely likeable actor Paul Bradley portrays Jeremy Baker in episode five of Grantchester.

Paul, 66, is probably most famous for portraying Elliot Hope in Holby City from 2005 to 2019.

Of course, he also played Nigel Bates in BBC One soap EastEnders between 1992 and 1998.

The actor has also starred in Red Dwarf, The Kate Robbins Show, and The Young Ones.

Chelsea Halfpenny is Lily Bradley

Actress Chelsea Halfpenny portrays Lily Bradley in Grantchester.

Viewers know Chelsea – sister to Jill! – best for her role as Amy Wyatt in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

The 30-year-old TV star also played Alicia Munroe in the BBC drama Casualty.

Byker Grove fans will remember Chelsea as Lucy in the children’s drama series.

Chelsea Halfpenny as Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV1)

Grantchester episode five cast – who else stars?

Among the cast of Grantchester episode five are some old favourites and some new.

Of course, Robson Green and Tom Brittney portray Geordie Keating and Will Davenport.

Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch, while Tessa Peake-Jones portrays Mrs Chapman and Kacey Ainsworth plays Cathy Keating.

Oliver Dimsdale plays Daniel Marlowe, Bradley Hall is Larry Peters, and Nick Brimble is Jack Chapman.

Meanwhile, the episode also stars Melissa Johns, Stuart Bowman, Phill Langhorne, Sidney Kean and Nigel Betts.

Des Yankson, Skye Lucia Degruttola, Ruby-Rose Fearfield, Rose Allen and Carter-Jae O’Neil also star.

Grantchester series six episode five airs on Friday October 01 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

