Tristan Gemmill appears in the season finale of Grantchester this week – but what happened to his character Robert Preston in Coronation Street?

The actor starred in the ITV soap for four years – and met a sticky end…

Much like his character in Grantchester, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about Tristan’s appearance in Grantchester and what happened to his Corrie alter-ego.

Who plays Gene Daltrey in Grantchester episode eight?

Actor Tristan Gemmill portrays Gene Daltry in Grantchester series six, episode eight.

Domineering music producer Gene dies before the first commercial break!

A very similar fate to his character Robert Preston in Coronation Street…

Gene’s wife Rita is a successful singer and, prior to Gene’s murder, she had been trying to escape his clutches.

And who’s been helping her? None other than Geordie’s old army buddy Johnny Richards.

Is Johnny capable of murder?

Who is Grantchester star Tristan Gemmill?

Tristan Gemmill has been on our TV screens ever since 1981, when he appeared in the TV series Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years as a schoolboy.

He was just 14 at the time.

Tristan went on to star in Sam’s Game, The Bill, London’s Burning, Grass and Distant Shores among many other TV shows.

Viewers know Tristan best for playing Adam Trueman in Casualty between 2007 and 2011, and Robert Preston in Coronation Street between 2015 and 2019.

What happened to Tristan Gemmill’s character Robert Preston in Coronation Street?

Tristan played Robert Preston in Coronation Street between 2015 and 2019.

Robert Preston was the owner of the Viaduct Bistro.

He fell for Michelle Connor, but their romance was fraught with problems…

Robert was imprisoned for assaulting Rich Collis, battled testicular cancer and became addicted to steroids.

He and Michelle were set to marry in 2018 but, on their wedding day, Michelle was shot by Pat Phelan.

Luckily, she survived.

Later, Robert had an affair with Vicky Jefferies, who became pregnant as a result.

For months, he led a double life.

Michelle exposed his lies at the altar on their second wedding day, with the couple again failing to tie the knot.

Derek Milligan accidentally shot Robert dead on Christmas Day 2019.

He fired the lethal shot during an incident at the Rovers.

Corrie fans expressed concern as the character never got a funeral, meaning they didn’t get to say goodbye to him.

Grantchester: What has Tristan Gemmill been in since leaving Corrie?

Tristan left the ITV1 soap “for pastures new” and signed up to star in Harold Pinter’s comedy The Birthday Party opposite Michelle Collins.

However, organisers decided to postpone the play due to the Covid pandemic.

Grantchester is Tristan’s first role on TV since leaving the cobbles.

He’s due to appear in the Christmas panto as Robin Hood’s arch nemesis the Sheriff of Nottingham in The Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

Is Tristan Gemmill married?

Tristan is married to actress Emily Hamilton.

The couple have a son Wilfred (born 2008) and two daughters called Mabel (born 2010) and Violet (born 2012).

Emily is perhaps best known for portraying Lady Diana in the 2009 series The Queen.

She’s also played Dr Julia Bickham in The Bill, Lt Cdr Jenny Howard in Making Waves, and Lucy Barnard in City Central.

How old is Grantchester actor Tristan Gemmill and where is he from?

Tristan John Gemmill was born on June 6 1967 in Kensington, London.

He is currently 54 years of age.

Grantchester will be back on ITV1 sometime in 2022.

